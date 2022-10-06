The high school football season is entering the back stretch.
The playoffs are still a few weeks away. But, for some, the stakes are higher and more vital.
Laurel controls its own destiny for winning the WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference. Neshannock and Mohawk are both on the right track for a top-five seed out of the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference.
New Castle and Ellwood City Lincoln both need victories like blood down the stretch to entertain postseason aspirations. The Red Hurricane and Wolverines need to go at least 3-1 in the last four matchups to lock up spots.
Union is in good shape in the Big Seven Conference and winning can enhance its playoff hopes and seed. Shenango recorded its first win last week and it came in Big Seven play. The Wildcats must build off that momentum to get in the postseason mix.
Wilmington has three games left in the regular season. This week’s clash against General McLane is a District 10, nonregion matchup. The final two games are in region play and at least one win will bolster the Greyhounds’ postseason hopes.
CHARTIERS VALLEY (0-3, 0-6)
AT NEW CASTLE (0-3, 1-5), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference tilt.
Both teams need a win to turn things around. The Red Hurricane lost to Montour last week, 51-0. The Colts lost to West Allegheny a week ago, 43-6.
New Castle has been outscored 257-34 since a 49-0 season-opening win over Summit Academy. The ‘Canes have been outscored the last two games, 105-0.
Chartiers Valley has dropped 10 straight games dating back to the end of last season.
“Chartiers Valley is a good football team,” first-year New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “They’re like us. They do a lot of good things, just as we do.
“They have a good quarterback and a good offense. They have a D-1 player (Lamont Payne) that’s good on both sides of the ball. They hustle and play good, aggressive football.”
Payne is a Penn State University recruit.
Injuries have crushed New Castle’s progress throughout the season. Markus Evans, Antonio Gardner, Nyeem Rogers, Robert Reid, Kaevon Gardner and Tyler Leekins all have missed time at some point this season for the ‘Canes.
Last week, New Castle lost Gardner and Braylen Sibley to injury.
“Kaevon Gardner was out last week. I’m not sure if he’ll play. Leekins was out, too,” Robinson said. “We played without a couple of linemen; it’s hard to tell.
“Hopefully we can get some guys on the field. Sibley was unable to practice on Monday. We haven’t had the same starting lineup on the field all year.”
Despite the five-game losing streak, Robinson said his team is still focused.
“They’re down a little bit,” he said. “We had a chance to win a few games this year, but it hasn’t happened. We’ll try to block that out and get some wins in the win column.
“We have to play good up front on offense. If we can just put some points on the board, it will change the temperature of the game. There’s nothing like playing at home. We’ll take anything that will give us a boost.”
==========
LAUREL (2-0, 4-1) AT NORTHGATE (1-2, 3-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference matchup.
The Spartans are bidding for a second consecutive championship. Last year, Laurel won the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference title. The Spartans dropped to Class 1A after realignment.
Laurel has won three in a row, including a 30-21 win over Rochester last week.
Landon Smith paces the Spartans ground attack, amassing 771 rushing yards on 83 carries. He has scored 13 touchdowns.
The teams last met in 2019, a 61-12 Laurel win.
==========
ELLWOOD CITY (0-3, 1-5) AT NEW BRIGHTON (0-3, 0-6), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference contest.
The Wolverines lost to Mohawk last week, 32-13. The Lions dropped a 55-6 verdict to Neshannock.
New Brighton has been outscored 298-32. The Lions made the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals a season ago.
Elijah Palmer-McCaine leads Ellwood City in rushing with 529 yards on 92 attempts. He has scored six touchdowns, including two last week against Mohawk.
==========
UNION (1-1, 4-2) AT ROCHESTER (2-1, 3-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference battle.
The Scotties bounced back from a tough overtime loss to Laurel with a 48-13 victory over Springdale. The Rams, who are coached by Shenango graduate Gene Matsook, lost to Laurel last week, 30-21.
This game will propel the winner into good position at making the WPIAL playoffs as four teams advance to the postseason in Class 1A.
“This is a typical Rochester team,” first-year Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “They’re a tough, hard-nosed football team. They have a couple of guys that can make explosive plays. Typical from what I’ve seen for the last 30 years.”
The Rams are a half-game behind South Side Beaver and Laurel, which are both 2-0 in conference action.
“Every game is important. It just happens to be that Rochester in front of us this week,” Niedbala said. “We take one game at a time.”
“We have to be able to move the ball. They’re very good defensively. Not only can they move it, but they can put points on the board. They’ll give you some multiple sets. You can’t let them have a long drive.”
Union defeated Rochester last season, 16-0.
==========
SHENANGO (1-2, 1-5) AT SOUTH SIDE BEAVER (2-0, 6-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference encounter.
The Wildcats got their first first win in a big way last week, rolling past Northgate, 75-19. The 75 points is believed to be the most points in a single game for Shenango in the program’s 94-year history. The previous high, in recent history which dates back to 1995, was a 68-point effort in 2020 — a 68-14 decision over Cornell.
Sam Patton was a standout in last week’s win over Northgate. Patton rushed nine times for 221 yards with four touchdowns. He also completed his lone passing attempt for 32 yards.
South Side Beaver is coming off a 49-0 win over Summit Academy. The Rams have outscored the opposition, 238-26.
==========
MOHAWK (2-1, 2-2) AT BEAVER FALLS (3-0, 5-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash.
The Tigers play their home games at Geneva College.
The Warriors have won two straight. They rolled to a 32-13 decision over Ellwood City last week.
Justin Boston guides the Mohawk rushing attack. He has rolled up 318 yards on 82 attempts with five touchdowns.
Warriors quarterback Jay Wrona is 39 of 65 through the air for 688 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
==========
GENERAL McLANE (5-1) AT WILMINGTON (3-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, nonregion matchup.
The Greyhounds struggled again in dropping a 42-13 road matchup to Farrell.
Wilmington will have their starting roster honor veterans, and will honor vets/active service members/first responders at halftime in a special service salute.
The Greyhounds have been a slow-starting team this season. Last week’s game against Farrell was a region encounter. Wilmington has been outscored in the first half of league games, including last week 76-0.
Tyler Mikulin has accumulated 415 rushing yards on 86 carries for the Greyhounds.
This is the third all-time meeting between the schools, but the first in the regular season.
==========
NESHANNOCK (2-1, 5-1) AT FREEDOM (1-2, 2-4), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference encounter.
The Lancers got back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season, defeating New Brighton, 55-6. The Bulldogs dropped an 18-6 decision at Western Beaver.
Jonny Huff paces Neshannock with 848 rushing yards on 86 carries with nine touchdowns. Huff is 38-of-94 passing for 503 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Neshannock has won three consecutive matchups against Freedom.
