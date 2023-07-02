Mitch Keller will represent the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Keller was selected Sunday for the all-star game, which will be played July 11 in Seattle.
Keller, a 27-year-old Pittsburgh right-hander, became an All-Star in his fifth season. Two years ago he was pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis at the time of the All-Star Game and last year he was demoted to the bullpen for two weeks in May.
“Them having the most confidence in me the last two or three years is really cool and everyone sticking with me and showing me their support and giving me their love, it’s been awesome,” Keller said of his Pirates teammates.
Keller is a team-best 9-3 with a 3.34 earned run average. He is scheduled to pitch at 10 p.m. Monday in the first game of a four-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
