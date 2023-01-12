The New Castle High boys and girls bowling teams picked up a sweep of Beaver Falls on Wednesday night.
The Red Hurricane boys rolled a 7-0 verdict over the Tigers, while the New Castle girls picked up a 5-2 decision.
Jonah Clare notched the high game of 174 for the ‘Canes (6-1) and Cash Buckley delivered the high series of 482.
The New Castle girls (7-0) remained in first place in the WPIBL Northwest division. The girls were able to bounce back after losing the first game to win the last two to seal the victory.
Leah Wallace was the standout bowler for the Lady ‘Canes with high game of 183 and the high series of 499.
The teams are back in action Jan. 18 against Blackhawk at Sims Bowling Alley. The girls can clinch their second straight division title with a win and the boys can lock up a playoff spot for the first time in program history also with a win.
