The Pizza Joe’s Shenango Township Pickleball Shout-Out tournament was held at Shenango Township Community Park.
The tournament drew about 75 people to watch and play.
The 3.5 mixed tournament finished group play and medal matches were rained out. Those are scheduled to be completed at 8 a.m. Saturday. The 4.0 mixed tournament is rescheduled for July 22nd (because of rain).
Player gift bags had donations from UPMC, M&M Insurance, Wesbanco (Shenagno branch), Judy Jones, Toni Perretti, and Air Physical Therapy and Fitness. There were food donations from Pizza Joe’s (Shenango location) and May’s Donuts.
Raffles raised over $400. Donations from El Canelo (Shenango), Kelly’s Side Door Tavern, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Venti Sei, The Gift Niche, Marian Miller/Mary Jo Coyne, and Bonita Morgan.
Pizza Joes sponsored the event with a $250 donation. The upcoming tournaments are: 8 a.m. Saturday for men’s 3.5 and 4.0; 8:30 a.m. July 22 for mixed 4.0; and 8:30 a.m. July 23 for women’s 3.5 and 4.0.
