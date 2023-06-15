New Castle High’s Morgan Piatt was named a Western PA Positive Athlete winner on Monday. Positive Athlete recognizes high school student athletes and coaches who have made contributions to their schools and communities in a significant way.
Piatt was one of 31 student athletes and coaches given recognition. One athlete and coach is awarded the honor for each respective sport and Piatt was under the softball category.
Positive Athlete has a Georgia, Western PA and a National Program that receives thousands of nominations annually and celebrates athletes with local awards, sponsored scholarship and corporate partnerships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.