The next playoff destination is known for the Union High football team.
The Scotties will travel to PennWest Clarion University on Friday night for a PIAA Class 1A semifinal matchup against Port Allegany. The game is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Union (11-3) advanced with a 26-0 win over Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game. Port Allegany (12-1) ousted Reynolds in the PIAA quarterfinals, 42-8. The Gators are the District 9 champions.
The survivor moves on to the PIAA Class 1A championship game and will meet the victor of the Steelton Highspire-Canton clash at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Cumberland Valley High School. The Scotties lost to Canton in the season opener, 31-18.
