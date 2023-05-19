The PIAA unanimously approved, on a third and final reading Wednesday, to sanction girls wrestling.
The motion to accept PIAA sponsorship and jurisdiction of girls wrestling will become effective as of July 1, and planning will be in place to have the first official girls wrestling season start in 2023-24.
In order for the PIAA to approve of the sanction, 100 schools were needed to sponsor the sport, and that mark was met thanks in part to SanctionPA. SanctionPA is a nonprofit online organization that announced the 100-school milestone had been reached in February.
Pennsylvania is now the 38th state to recognize girls wrestling as an official high school sport. Hawaii was the first state to sanction girls high school wrestling in 1998.
"It's a long time overdue," Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said of the announcement. "These female athletes are putting in enough time and work to accomplish scholarship goals and stand on the podium. They can stand on every podium in the state for every other sport. There was always a drawback. In some instances, it might have held some girls back from ever trying it. I think the state did the right thing. To say I'm happy or excited would be an understatement."
As much excitement as Carmichael has about the announcement, there is some dismay in the process. Female wrestlers who helped build Laurel's wrestling program, like senior Abbie Miles, won't get to see or compete at the state level for the first time in history.
"Do I have a little bit of regret for some? I do. I wish Abbie would have had that opportunity. I wish she would've had the opportunity to get on the PIAA podium. I think that would've been awesome for her knowing she would've been there," Carmichael said. "The year she graduates is the year they give it a go. I'm happy for the girls coming through our program and the opportunities that lay before them. I'm a little sour for Abbie. When you see a girl who puts so much effort and time in the thing she loves, I think she should stand on that podium.
"As far as equality goes, it was time and well past due. There's been a push for it for quite some time and I'm a fair-weathered coach. I think every kid should have that opportunity to compete at the highest level. Now, we got it."
Alexis Brua, a junior on Laurel's wrestling team, will get to compete at the highest level in her senior year.
"I thought it was coming," Brua said. "We got 100 teams fairly quickly — quicker than the PIAA expected us to. It was just a matter of time. That's what I've been wanting — a real, sanctioned championship. The ones I got to, it's just another tournament and now it actually means something."
"I think it gives Alexis a great opportunity to be the first girl in Laurel and Lawrence County history to grab a PIAA wrestling medal," Carmichael said. "What an honor that would be. She's a multi-sport athlete and she is tough as nails when it comes to that wrestling mentality. For her to have an opportunity to represent us, it doesn't go unnoticed. We appreciate everything she's brought to the girls and continues to bring."
Brua said she hopes more girls tryout for wrestling with the sport finally being recognized at the state level, adding, "You never really know. We had a few girls. We had two girls join. It's a step in the right direction. We need more people and more bodies. No matter if it's one or two, it's an improvement for us."
There are still issues moving forward with smaller schools like Laurel not able to produce a full lineup, which could be problematic in dual meets.
"That's going to be the biggest discrepancy when you're talking about these schools like Laurel and North Allegheny. We're a very small school in Lawrence County. For us to put an entire team out on the mat would be difficult for a dual meet," Carmichael said. "But, we will put the girls in every tournament we can put them in to utilize their points. My goal for them would be the same as the boys — to try and have at least 25 varsity matches under your belt before you enter the individual tournaments."
Brua said that, as of now, it's all about getting more girls interested and involved in wrestling to tackle those discrepancies of dual meets.
"Some of the teams down toward Pittsburgh, there are only a few girls in the programs," Brua said. "Up north, there are some teams that have (full) teams. We just need more girls and more bodies."
Carmichael said that Laurel will have no changes to the coaching staff with the sanctioning of girls wrestling and that Jay Matteo will remain in charge of girls wrestling.
"Jay Matteo is the coach primarily with the girls. He does work with the varsity team as well," Carmichael said. "He has taken it under his wing and it was an opportunity offered to him that he wanted. I think he takes a lot of pride in that."
Carmichaels said that for the future of girls wrestling in Pennsylvania and at Laurel, "We can always look back at the cornerstones being Abbie and Alexis coming through varsity and shedding that blood, sweat and tears in what will be a very competitive girls wrestling program."
