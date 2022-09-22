Football stock photo

PIAA RANKINGS

By PennLive

CLASS 6A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Result

St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 2-1 – 1

Garnet Valley (1) – 4-0 – 2

Emmaus (11) — 4-0 – 4

State College (6) – 4-0 – 5

North Allegheny (7) — 4-0 – 6

Coatesville (1) — 4-0 – 7

Cumberland Valley (3) — 4-0 – 8

Manheim Township (3) — 3-1 – 9

Harrisburg (3) – 2-1 – 10

McDowell (10) — 3-1 – NR

Teams to watch: Central Bucks East (1) 4-0, Central York (3) 3-1, Downingtown East (1) 3-1, Hazleton (2) 4-0, Mt. Lebanon (7) 2-2.

CLASS 5A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Result

Upper Dublin (1) – 4-0 – 2

Imhotep Charter (12) – 1-2 – 1

Exeter Township (3) – 4-0 – 4

Cathedral Prep (10) – 3-1 – 5

Roman Catholic (12) — 4-0 – 6

Penn Hills (7) – 3-1 – 7

Strath Haven (1) — 4-0 – 9

Upper St. Clair (7) — 4-0 – 10

Penn-Trafford (7) — 3-1 – NR

Peters Township (7) — 4-0 – NR

Teams to watch: Archbishop Wood (12) 1-1, Chester (1) 4-0, Great Valley (1) 4-0, Solanco (3) 4-0.

CLASS 4A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Result

Aliquippa (7) – 3-0 – 1

Bishop McDevitt (3) – 2-1 – 2

Jersey Shore (4) – 4-0 – 3

Central Valley (7) – 4-0 – 4

Allentown C.C. (11) – 3-1 – 5

Thomas Jefferson (7) – 3-1 – 6

Meadville (10) – 4-0 – 7

McKeesport (7) – 4-0 – 8

Manheim Central (3) — 4-0 – 9

Pope John Paul II (1) — 4-0 – 10

Teams to watch: Armstrong (7) 3-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-1, Dallas (2) 4-0, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 3-1, West Allegheny (7) 4-0.

CLASS 3A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Result

Wyomissing (3) – 4-0 – 1

Danville (4) – 4-0 – 3

Oil City (10) — 4-0 – 6

Elizabeth Forward (7) – 4-0 – 4

Belle Vernon (7) – 1-2 – 2

Loyalsock (4) — 3-1 – 5

Avonworth (7) — 3-1 – 7

Penn Cambria (6) — 4-0 – 8

Lancaster Catholic (3) — 4-0 – 9

North Schuylkill (11) — 3-1 – 10

Teams to watch: Hamburg (3) 4-0, Neumann-Goretti (12) 1-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 3-1,

Tyrone (6) 4-0, West Perry (3) 4-0.

CLASS 2A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Result

Farrell (10) – 3-1 – 1

Mount Carmel (4) – 4-0 – 2

Southern Columbia (4) – 3-1 – 3

Richland Township (6) – 4-0 – 4

Lakeland (2) – 4-0 – 5

Sharpsville (10) — 4-0 – 6

Steel Valley (7) — 3-0 – 7

Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 4-0 – 9

Bedford (5) — 4-0 – NR

Beaver Falls (7) — 3-1 – NR

Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 2-2, Neshannock (7) 4-0, Serra Catholic (7) 3-1, Westinghouse (8) 4-0, Wilmington (10) 3-1.

CLASS 1A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Result

Canton (4) – 4-0 – 1

Steelton-Highspire (3) – 2-1 – 2

Bishop Canevin (7) – 3-1 – 3

OLSH (7) – 4-0 – 4

Northern Lehigh (11) — 4-0 – 5

Tri-Valley (11) — 4-0 – 6

Reynolds (10) – 3-1 – 7

Muncy (4) – 3-0 – 8

Redbank Valley (9) — 4-0 – 9

Windber (5) — 4-0 – 10

Teams to watch: Eisenhower (10) 4-0, Leechburg (7) 3-1, Northern Bedford (5) 4-0, Penns Manor (6) 4-0, Rochester (7) 2-1.

