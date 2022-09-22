PIAA RANKINGS
By PennLive
CLASS 6A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Result
St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 2-1 – 1
Garnet Valley (1) – 4-0 – 2
Emmaus (11) — 4-0 – 4
State College (6) – 4-0 – 5
North Allegheny (7) — 4-0 – 6
Coatesville (1) — 4-0 – 7
Cumberland Valley (3) — 4-0 – 8
Manheim Township (3) — 3-1 – 9
Harrisburg (3) – 2-1 – 10
McDowell (10) — 3-1 – NR
Teams to watch: Central Bucks East (1) 4-0, Central York (3) 3-1, Downingtown East (1) 3-1, Hazleton (2) 4-0, Mt. Lebanon (7) 2-2.
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Result
Upper Dublin (1) – 4-0 – 2
Imhotep Charter (12) – 1-2 – 1
Exeter Township (3) – 4-0 – 4
Cathedral Prep (10) – 3-1 – 5
Roman Catholic (12) — 4-0 – 6
Penn Hills (7) – 3-1 – 7
Strath Haven (1) — 4-0 – 9
Upper St. Clair (7) — 4-0 – 10
Penn-Trafford (7) — 3-1 – NR
Peters Township (7) — 4-0 – NR
Teams to watch: Archbishop Wood (12) 1-1, Chester (1) 4-0, Great Valley (1) 4-0, Solanco (3) 4-0.
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Result
Aliquippa (7) – 3-0 – 1
Bishop McDevitt (3) – 2-1 – 2
Jersey Shore (4) – 4-0 – 3
Central Valley (7) – 4-0 – 4
Allentown C.C. (11) – 3-1 – 5
Thomas Jefferson (7) – 3-1 – 6
Meadville (10) – 4-0 – 7
McKeesport (7) – 4-0 – 8
Manheim Central (3) — 4-0 – 9
Pope John Paul II (1) — 4-0 – 10
Teams to watch: Armstrong (7) 3-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-1, Dallas (2) 4-0, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 3-1, West Allegheny (7) 4-0.
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Result
Wyomissing (3) – 4-0 – 1
Danville (4) – 4-0 – 3
Oil City (10) — 4-0 – 6
Elizabeth Forward (7) – 4-0 – 4
Belle Vernon (7) – 1-2 – 2
Loyalsock (4) — 3-1 – 5
Avonworth (7) — 3-1 – 7
Penn Cambria (6) — 4-0 – 8
Lancaster Catholic (3) — 4-0 – 9
North Schuylkill (11) — 3-1 – 10
Teams to watch: Hamburg (3) 4-0, Neumann-Goretti (12) 1-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 3-1,
Tyrone (6) 4-0, West Perry (3) 4-0.
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Result
Farrell (10) – 3-1 – 1
Mount Carmel (4) – 4-0 – 2
Southern Columbia (4) – 3-1 – 3
Richland Township (6) – 4-0 – 4
Lakeland (2) – 4-0 – 5
Sharpsville (10) — 4-0 – 6
Steel Valley (7) — 3-0 – 7
Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 4-0 – 9
Bedford (5) — 4-0 – NR
Beaver Falls (7) — 3-1 – NR
Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 2-2, Neshannock (7) 4-0, Serra Catholic (7) 3-1, Westinghouse (8) 4-0, Wilmington (10) 3-1.
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Result
Canton (4) – 4-0 – 1
Steelton-Highspire (3) – 2-1 – 2
Bishop Canevin (7) – 3-1 – 3
OLSH (7) – 4-0 – 4
Northern Lehigh (11) — 4-0 – 5
Tri-Valley (11) — 4-0 – 6
Reynolds (10) – 3-1 – 7
Muncy (4) – 3-0 – 8
Redbank Valley (9) — 4-0 – 9
Windber (5) — 4-0 – 10
Teams to watch: Eisenhower (10) 4-0, Leechburg (7) 3-1, Northern Bedford (5) 4-0, Penns Manor (6) 4-0, Rochester (7) 2-1.
