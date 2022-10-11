STATE RANKINGS
By PennLive
CLASS 6A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 5-1 – 1
Garnet Valley (1) – 7-0 – 2
Emmaus (11) — 7-0 – 3
State College (6) – 7-0 – 4
Coatesville (1) — 6-0 – 5
Harrisburg (3) – 5-1 – 6
Downingtown East (1) — 6-1 – 7
Nazareth (11) — 6-1 – 8
Cumberland Valley (3) — 6-1 – 9
North Allegheny (7) — 6-1 – 10
Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 5-2, Central York (3) 6-1, Hempfield (3) 6-1, McDowell (10) 5-2, Northampton (11) 7-0, Pennsbury (1) 6-1.
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Upper Dublin (1) – 7-0 – 1
Imhotep Charter (12) – 3-2 – 2
Exeter Township (3) – 7-0 – 3
Strath Haven (1) — 7-0 – 5
Roman Catholic (12) — 6-1 – 6
Chester (1) — 7-0 – 7
Bethel Park (7) — 6-1 – 10
Solanco (3) — 7-0 – 8
Cathedral Prep (10) — 5-2 – 9
Gateway (7) — 6-1 – NR
Teams to watch: Elizabethtown (3) 6-1, Peters Township (7) 6-1, Pine-Richland (7) 4-3, Southern Lehigh (11) 6-1, Upper St. Clair (7) 6-1.
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Aliquippa (7) – 6-0 – 1
Bishop McDevitt (3) – 5-1 – 2
Jersey Shore (4) – 7-0 – 3
Central Valley (7) – 7-0 – 4
McKeesport (7) – 7-0 – 6
Manheim Central (3) — 7-0 – 7
Pope John Paul II (1) — 7-0 – 8
Lampeter-Strasburg (3) — 6-1 – NR
Meadville (10) — 6-1 – 5
Armstrong (7) — 6-1 – 9
Teams to watch: Allentown C.C. (11) 4-3, Bonner-Prendergast (12) 5-1, Highlands (7) 7-0, Valley View (2) 6-1, West Allegheny (7) 6-1.
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Wyomissing (3) – 7-0 – 1
Danville (4) – 7-0 – 2
Elizabeth Forward (7) – 7-0 – 3
Belle Vernon (7) – 4-2 – 4
Loyalsock (4) — 6-1 – 5
Avonworth (7) — 6-1 – 6
Penn Cambria (6) — 7-0 – 7
Lancaster Catholic (3) — 7-0 – 8
West Perry (3) — 7-0 – 10
Northwestern Lehigh (11) — 6-1 – NR
Teams to watch: Freeport (7) 6-1, Hamburg (3) 6-1, North Schuylkill (11) 5-2, Oil City (10) 5-2.
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Farrell (10) – 6-1 – 1
Mount Carmel (4) – 7-0 – 2
Richland Township (6) – 7-0 – 3
Lakeland (2) – 7-0 – 4
Steel Valley (7) — 6-0 – 6
Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 7-0 – 7
Beaver Falls (7) — 6-1 – 8
Serra Catholic (7) — 6-1 – 10
Troy Area (4) — 7-0 – NR
Westinghouse (8) — 6-0 – NR
Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 5-2, Neshannock (7) 6-1, Sharpsville (10) 6-1, Southern Columbia (4) 5-2, Sto-Rox (7) 4-2.
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Canton (4) – 7-0 – 1
Steelton-Highspire (3) – 5-1 – 2
Bishop Canevin (7) – 6-1 – 3
Tri-Valley (11) — 7-0 – 5
Reynolds (10) – 6-1 – 6
Muncy (4) – 6-0 – 7
Redbank Valley (9) — 7-0 – 8
Penns Manor (6) — 7-0 – 9
Eisenhower (10) — 7-0 – 10
Northern Lehigh (11) — 6-1 – NR
Teams to watch: Belmont Charter (12) 6-1, Laurel (7) 6-1, Northern Bedford (5) 7-0, South Side Area (7) 7-0, Windber (5) 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.