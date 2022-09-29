Football stock photo

PIAA RANKINGS

By PennLive, released Sept. 27

CLASS 6A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 3-1 – 1

Garnet Valley (1) – 5-0 – 2

Emmaus (11) — 5-0 – 3

State College (6) – 5-0 – 4

North Allegheny (7) — 5-0 – 5

Coatesville (1) — 5-0 – 6

Harrisburg (3) – 3-1 – 9

McDowell (10) — 4-1 – 10

Hazleton (2) — 5-0 – NR

Central Bucks East (1) — 5-0 – NR

TEAMS TO WATCH: Central York (3) 4-1, Cumberland Valley (3) 4-1, Downingtown East (1) 4-1, Hempfield (3) 4-1, Nazareth (11) 4-1.

CLASS 5A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Upper Dublin (1) – 5-0 – 1

Imhotep Charter (12) – 2-2 – 2

Exeter Township (3) – 5-0 – 3

Upper St. Clair (7) — 5-0 – 8

Strath Haven (1) — 5-0 – 7

Roman Catholic (12) — 4-1 – 5

Chester (1) — 5-0 – NR

Solanco (3) — 5-0 – NR

Hempfield Area (7) — 5-0 – NR

Cathedral Prep (10) — 3-2 – 4

TEAMS TO WATCH: Bethel Park (7) 4-1, Great Valley (1) 5-0, Peters Township (7) 4-1, Scranton (2) 5-0.

CLASS 4A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Aliquippa (7) – 4-0 – 1

Bishop McDevitt (3) – 3-1 – 2

Jersey Shore (4) – 5-0 – 3

Central Valley (7) – 5-0 – 4

Meadville (10) – 5-0 – 7

McKeesport (7) – 5-0 – 8

Manheim Central (3) — 5-0 – 9

Pope John Paul II (1) — 5-0 – 10

Armstrong (7) — 4-1 – NR

Allentown C.C. (11) — 3-2 – 5

TEAMS TO WATCH: Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-2, Dallas (2) 5-0, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 4-1, Valley View (2) 4-1, West Allegheny (7) 4-1.

CLASS 3A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Wyomissing (3) – 5-0 – 1

Danville (4) – 5-0 – 2

Elizabeth Forward (7) – 5-0 – 4

Belle Vernon (7) – 2-2 – 5

Loyalsock (4) — 4-1 – 6

Avonworth (7) — 4-1 – 7

Penn Cambria (6) — 5-0 – 8

Lancaster Catholic (3) — 5-0 – 9

North Schuylkill (11) — 4-1 – 10

Hamburg (3) — 5-0 – NR

TEAMS TO WATCH:Clearfield (9) 4-1, Neumann-Goretti (12) 2-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 4-1, Tyrone (6) 5-0, West Perry (3) 5-0.

CLASS 2A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Farrell (10) – 4-1 – 1

Mount Carmel (4) – 5-0 – 2

Richland Township (6) – 5-0 – 4

Lakeland (2) – 5-0 – 5

Sharpsville (10) — 5-0 – 6

Steel Valley (7) — 4-0 – 7

Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 5-0 – 8

Bedford (5) — 5-0 – 9

Beaver Falls (7) — 4-1 – 10

Dunmore (2) — 4-1 – NR

TEAMS TO WATCH: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 3-2, Neshannock (7) 4-1, Serra Catholic (7) 4-1, Southern Columbia (4) 3-2, Westinghouse (8) 5-0.

CLASS 1A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Canton (4) – 5-0 – 1

Steelton-Highspire (3) – 3-1 – 2

Bishop Canevin (7) – 4-1 – 3

OLSH (7) – 5-0 – 4

Tri-Valley (11) — 5-0 – 6

Reynolds (10) – 4-1 – 7

Muncy (4) – 4-0 – 8

Redbank Valley (9) — 5-0 – 9

Penns Manor (6) — 5-0 – NR

Eisenhower (10) — 5-0 – NR

TEAMS TO WATCH: Northern Bedford (5) 5-0, Northern Lehigh (11) 4-1, Rochester (7) 3-1, Windber (5) 4-1.

