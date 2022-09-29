PIAA RANKINGS
By PennLive, released Sept. 27
CLASS 6A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 3-1 – 1
Garnet Valley (1) – 5-0 – 2
Emmaus (11) — 5-0 – 3
State College (6) – 5-0 – 4
North Allegheny (7) — 5-0 – 5
Coatesville (1) — 5-0 – 6
Harrisburg (3) – 3-1 – 9
McDowell (10) — 4-1 – 10
Hazleton (2) — 5-0 – NR
Central Bucks East (1) — 5-0 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Central York (3) 4-1, Cumberland Valley (3) 4-1, Downingtown East (1) 4-1, Hempfield (3) 4-1, Nazareth (11) 4-1.
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Upper Dublin (1) – 5-0 – 1
Imhotep Charter (12) – 2-2 – 2
Exeter Township (3) – 5-0 – 3
Upper St. Clair (7) — 5-0 – 8
Strath Haven (1) — 5-0 – 7
Roman Catholic (12) — 4-1 – 5
Chester (1) — 5-0 – NR
Solanco (3) — 5-0 – NR
Hempfield Area (7) — 5-0 – NR
Cathedral Prep (10) — 3-2 – 4
TEAMS TO WATCH: Bethel Park (7) 4-1, Great Valley (1) 5-0, Peters Township (7) 4-1, Scranton (2) 5-0.
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Aliquippa (7) – 4-0 – 1
Bishop McDevitt (3) – 3-1 – 2
Jersey Shore (4) – 5-0 – 3
Central Valley (7) – 5-0 – 4
Meadville (10) – 5-0 – 7
McKeesport (7) – 5-0 – 8
Manheim Central (3) — 5-0 – 9
Pope John Paul II (1) — 5-0 – 10
Armstrong (7) — 4-1 – NR
Allentown C.C. (11) — 3-2 – 5
TEAMS TO WATCH: Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-2, Dallas (2) 5-0, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 4-1, Valley View (2) 4-1, West Allegheny (7) 4-1.
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Wyomissing (3) – 5-0 – 1
Danville (4) – 5-0 – 2
Elizabeth Forward (7) – 5-0 – 4
Belle Vernon (7) – 2-2 – 5
Loyalsock (4) — 4-1 – 6
Avonworth (7) — 4-1 – 7
Penn Cambria (6) — 5-0 – 8
Lancaster Catholic (3) — 5-0 – 9
North Schuylkill (11) — 4-1 – 10
Hamburg (3) — 5-0 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH:Clearfield (9) 4-1, Neumann-Goretti (12) 2-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 4-1, Tyrone (6) 5-0, West Perry (3) 5-0.
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Farrell (10) – 4-1 – 1
Mount Carmel (4) – 5-0 – 2
Richland Township (6) – 5-0 – 4
Lakeland (2) – 5-0 – 5
Sharpsville (10) — 5-0 – 6
Steel Valley (7) — 4-0 – 7
Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 5-0 – 8
Bedford (5) — 5-0 – 9
Beaver Falls (7) — 4-1 – 10
Dunmore (2) — 4-1 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 3-2, Neshannock (7) 4-1, Serra Catholic (7) 4-1, Southern Columbia (4) 3-2, Westinghouse (8) 5-0.
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Canton (4) – 5-0 – 1
Steelton-Highspire (3) – 3-1 – 2
Bishop Canevin (7) – 4-1 – 3
OLSH (7) – 5-0 – 4
Tri-Valley (11) — 5-0 – 6
Reynolds (10) – 4-1 – 7
Muncy (4) – 4-0 – 8
Redbank Valley (9) — 5-0 – 9
Penns Manor (6) — 5-0 – NR
Eisenhower (10) — 5-0 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Northern Bedford (5) 5-0, Northern Lehigh (11) 4-1, Rochester (7) 3-1, Windber (5) 4-1.
