Paije Peterson delivered in the clutch for the Wilmington High softball team on Friday.
Peterson hit a game-winning three-run walkoff home run with no outs in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Lady Greyhounds to a 5-4 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over Reynolds.
It’s the third straight come-from-behind win for Wilmington (5-0 region, 6-0 overall), all of which coming in the team’s final at-bat.
“The last three games have taken 15 years off my life,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank said. “I told the girls they are now the cardiac kids for sure.
“I jumped in the pile wth them at home plate.”
Brianna Fisher opened the bottom of the 10th at second base because of the international tiebreaker rule. McKenna Bucker singled to right, scoring Fisher to make it 4-2. Faith Jones then walked. Peterson strolled to the plate and connected for a three-run homer.
The international tiebreaker rule automatically places a runner at second base that made the last out the inning before. This rule kicks in starting in the 10th inning of softball games.
“Paije had a full count on her. She kept fouling them off. Fouling them off,” Frank said. “The girls were in the dugout and I thought now is the time for her to get on fire. She played a hell of a game. The whole team did; they never quit.”
Ava Williamson notched three of the Lady Greyhounds’ eight hits. Peterson was next with two, including three RBIs.
“It was a battle,” Frank said. “Reynolds is one hell of a team. Our girls battled and battled.
“It could have went either way at any time. It was stressful.”
Williamson (5-0) went the distance to capture the victory. She gave up nine hits and four earned runs with five walks and 16 strikeouts.
Wilmington scored a run in the fourth and four in the 10th.
Reynolds (3-1, 4-1) recorded a run in the second and three in the 10th.
Beaver 11,
New Castle 0
The Lady ‘Canes were held to just two hits in dropping a Section 3-4A home game to the Lady Bobcats.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Juliana Evans and Miley Anderson had one hit each for New Castle (2-4, 2-4).
Morgan Piatt (2-4) started and went the distance in taking the loss. Piatt surrendered eight hits and five unearned runs with a walk and a strikeout.
Beaver scored three runs in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
Union 16-18
Cornell 0-0
The Lady Scots rolled to a Section 1-1A doubleheader sweep of the Lady Raiders. Both games were played on Union’s field.
Mia Preuhs pitched three innings to earn the win in the opener, allowing one hit with nine strikeouts.
Bella Cameron posted a triple and an inside-the-park home run for Union in the opener. Addie Nogay also delivered an inside-the-park home run for the victors. She drove in three runs.
Tori May tripled and Emily Siddall plated four markers.
In the nightcap, Piper Jendrysik tossed three innings to score the win. She allowed no hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
Jendrysik also had two hits, one of which was a triple.
Kenzie Siddall had a single and a triple with six RBIs for Union (6-0, 10-1) and Maddie Mangelli was next with a double and a triple.
Shenango 10,
New Brighton 8
The Lady Wildcats outscored the visiting Lady Lions for a Section 4-2A victory.
Madison Iwanejko recorded a two-run double in the fifth to break an 8-8 tie.
Malayna Joseph picked up the win. Joseph tossed the first five frames, allowing eight hits and eight runs. She struck out two.
Shenango (2-3, 2-4) banged out 14 hits. Ashley DeCarbo, Angelena Melillo and Boone notched multiple hits for the Lady Wildcats. Melillo and DeCarbo led the way with four hits each.
Neshannock 15,
Riverside 0
The Lady Lancers slugged 11 hits in a Section 4-2A home victory over the Lady Panthers.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Addy Frye posted two hits and three RBIs for Neshannock, while Gabby Quinn collected two hits and a pair of RBIs. Katherine Nativio notched two hits and Aaralyn Nogay knocked in two runs.
Frye (4-0) went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up one hit with no walks and four strikeouts.
Neshannock plated two runs in the first inning, five in the second and eight more in the third.
Neshannock 12,
Freedom 0
The Lady Lancers rolled to a Section 4-2A home victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock recorded 13 hits in the win.
Katie DiMuccio delivered two hits and three RBIs, including a triple, for the Lady Lancers (5-0, 5-0). Ali Giordano and Aaralyn Nogay both added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Neleh Nogay and Gabby Quinn chipped in with two hits each.
Abigale Measel (1-0) went the whole way to pick up the win. Measel surrendered two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
Neshannock scored four runs in the first, one in the second and seven in the fourth.
BASEBALL
Mohawk 10,
Beaver Falls 1
Brady Harman helped lead the Warriors to a Section 1-3A home win over the Tigers. The game was played at Neshannock.
Harman had three of Mohawk’s 14 hits. He also started and earned the win. Harman allowed no hits in three innings, giving up an unearned run with five walks and five strikeouts.
A.J. Verdi, Cooper Vance, J.C. Voss and Lucas Cummings notched two hits apiece for the Warriors (3-2, 6-3). Voss plated two markers for the winners.
Mohawk scored two runs in the first, three in the second, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
The Tigers tallied their run in the third.
Rochester 1,
Union 0
The Rams won the game on a walkoff single by JD Azulay with one out in the seventh in a Section 1-1A clash.
Mike Gunn posted two of Union’s three hits. The Scotties (5-1, 5-3) left 10 runners on base.
Union left the bases loaded three times.
Shane Roper (2-2) went the distance in suffering the loss. Roper pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and an earned run with three walks and four strikeouts.
“We played well enough to win,” Scotties coach Bill Sanders said. “We just didn’t get any breaks with guys on base.
“Shane threw well. He’s not a guy that will get 10 or 12 strikeouts. He will pitch to contact. He did a great job. Shane held them at bay, scattering hits here and there. He pitched well enough to win.”
Rochester (5-1, 6-2) led off the inning with a single, followed by a sacrifice bunt and the game-winning single.
Wilmington 14,
Mercer 5
The Greyhounds clubbed 15 hits en route to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over the Mustangs.
Dom Serafino and Rocky Serafino paced Wilmington (6-0, 7-0) with three hits and two RBIs each.
Tyler Mikulin, Ben Miller and Shane Book contributed two hits each for the Greyhounds. Book plated a pair of markers, Mikulin notched a triple and Dylan Batley drove in three runs.
Garrett Heller registered a triple for the victors.
Heller (4-0) started and pitched four innings to pick up the win. He allowed one hit and two runs — none earned — with three walks and two strikeouts.
Wilmington scored a run in the first, seven in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Mercer (3-4, 3-5) scored all five of its runs in the fifth.
Neshannock 6,
West Middlesex 5
Andrew Frye helped guide the Lancers to a nonsection home win over the Big Reds.
Frye had a home run and two RBIs for Neshannock. He also tossed 2 1/3 innings in relief to pick up the win. Frye (1-0) gave up three hits and a run — earned — with three walks and six strikeouts.
The Lancers (8-4) posted six hits. JR Prossen drove in two runs for the winners.
Neshannock scored two runs in the third, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.
West Middlesex countered with two tallies in the third, two in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Boys tennis
Neshannock rolls to win
The Lancers closed the season with a 5-0 victory over Beaver Falls at Pearson Park.
Sam Ball (No. 1), Michael Melaragno (No. 2) and Alex Frazier (No. 3) earned singles wins for Neshannock (3-5, 4-5). The doubles tandem of Evan Hendry/Robbie Heath also captured a victory.
The Lancers scored a forfeit win at No. 2 doubles.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5,
BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Sam Ball (N) def. Nate Toney 6-1, 6-0.
2. Michael Melaragno (N) def. Aydin Murphy 6-2, 6-2.
3. Alex Frazier (N) def. Josiah Wilcox 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Evan Hendry/Robbie Heath (N) def. Cosso Benn/Isiah Wilcox 3-6, 6-2, 7-6, 7-4.
2. Neshannock won by forfeit.
Boys track
Ellwood tops Union
The Wolverines cruised to a 106-40 road win over the Scotties.
Braylon Thomas (100, 200) and Antonio Faraone (shot put, discus) captured two wins each for Union.
Nathen Williams (400 relay, high jump, triple jump, long jump) won four events for Ellwood City.
Girls track
Lady Wolverines edge Lady Scots
Clara Hudson and Gabby Haughty won three events each for Union in a 61-50 home loss to Ellwood City.
Hudson won the 800, 1600 and the 3200. Haught claimed the shot put, discus and the javelin.
Wilmington’s Martineau excels
Lindsey Martineau placed second in the 100 hurdles for the Lady Greyhounds in 15.52 at the Butler Invitational.
She was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 47.79.
