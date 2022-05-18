SEWICKLEY — The Neshannock High softball team conquered the odds and Fort Cherry on Wednesday.
The top-seeded Lady Lancers were without starters Neleh Nogay and Aaralyn Nogay, but they rolled to an 11-1 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff win over the 16th-seeded Lady Rangers at Sewickley Academy.
Gabby Perod provided four hits, including two home runs and eight RBIs for Neshannock.
One of the home runs was a grand slam in the fourth, while her three-run homer came in the first.
“I can’t say enough about what Gabby Perod did offensively for us,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “She did a great job offensively. She was really strong behind the plate at catcher.”
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Neleh Nogay and her sister Aaralyn Nogay competed at the WPIAL Track and Field Championships at Slippery Rock University. The meet, naturally, ran long and the talented duo was unable to make it to the game despite their best efforts.
Neleh is the center fielder and Aaralyn is the shortstop. Both are starters.
“We had to play without Neleh and Aaralyn, they are our one and two hitters,” said. “Both are key defensive players; that’s due to the WPIAL track meet. It was running behind.
“The girls never made it to Sewickley. It was unfortunate to have to play without them. They wanted to be there. We have a deep bench. We’re fortunate to have that larger roster this year. We have girls that can step in when needed. Katie DiMuccio did that; she’s not normally in the starting lineup, and she was 2 for 2.”
Neshannock (19-0) will meet eighth-seeded Charleroi (11-5) on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
Neshannock recorded 13 hits in the win.
Hunter Newman recorded three hits for the Lady Lancers and DiMuccio added a pair. Gabby Quinn collected two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. She had a two-run homer in the third inning.
Addy Frye (13-0) started and picked up the win. Frye tossed four innings, surrendering two hits and an unearned run with a walk and eight strikeouts.
“Our pitching was good,” Lash said. “I really liked the pitching of Addy and Abigale (Measel). Abigale struck out two of the three batters she faced.
“We’ll keep working hard and be ready to play Monday.”
And when the Lady Lancers take the field Monday, they will be at full strength.
Neshannock notched three runs in the first, two in the third, five in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Fort Cherry (5-10) scored its run in the fourth.
Elsewhere in Class 2A:
Laurel 11, Burgettstown 0
The game, which was held at North Allegheny, was stopped in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
Sophomore Lady Spartans pitcher Autumn Boyd spun a no-hitter.
Abbie Miles delivered an RBI single in the first as the Lady Spartans took a 2-0 lead.
No other information was provided.
