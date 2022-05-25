Gabby Perod helped the Neshannock High softball team get a victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs last week.
Perod came in clutch for the Lady Lancers while two of their starters, Aaralyn and Neleh Nogay, were competing in the WPIAL Class 2A track and field championship.
Perod had four hits, including two home runs and eight RBIs for the Lady Lancers in an 11-1 win over Fort Cherry.
For her efforts, Perod was named Lawrence County Co-Athlete of the Week, alongside Tori Atkins, Emma Callahan and Will Patton, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Perod had a three-run home run in the first inning. She went on to belt a grand slam in the fourth.
“Gabby really came through for us in that game,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “I think about a week and a half ago she wasn’t feeling great about how she was hitting in games. She made appointments to work with her hitting coach. She seems very confident in her abilities and it really came through in that game. All of those hits she had for us, her last hit of that game almost went over the fence as well. Confidence is what I saw the most.”
“It was very stressful a little bit just considering it could be our last game of the year.” Perod said on the game. “I just wanted to keep my head clear and keep focused the whole game.”
Perod’s hitting coach, George Gabriel, helped her stay calm under pressure.
“I was a little stressed before going to him but after I felt a lot better,” Perod said. “My mind was so much more relaxed after that.
Perod, a sophomore, plays catcher for the Lady Lancers.
“Really, she does a great job behind the plate.” Lash said. “I know our pitchers have confidence in her. Even if she doesn’t get to throw anybody out. We just know we have a really strong catcher in my opinion. One of the strongest in the WPIAL on my team. We all have so much confidence in her in every game she plays back there for us. She is a mentally tough kid.”
Even though Neshannock was missing two of its starters, Perod praised the team and its ability to communicate.
“I feel like the communication on the team is very good,” Perod said. “We didn’t have our first two batters but did really well.”
