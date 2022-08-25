Jos’e Papo Perez is bidding for a boxing win.
Perez, 6-2, training out of The Foundation Boxing and Youth Center, takes on Manuel Manny Sharp out of Pittsburgh, 5-3 in the 135-pound division.
The fight is set for Saturday at 3550 Spring Garden Ave. in Pittsburgh. The card is being billed as the Rumble in the Garden.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the first bell is set for 2 p.m.
