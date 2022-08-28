Jos’e Papo Perez recorded a boxing victory Saturday.
Perez, training out of The Foundation Boxing and Youth Center, improved to 7-2 overall with a unanimous decision over Manny Sharp in Pittsburgh. Perez won all three rounds in the 135-pound division bout. Sharp is now 5-4.
The fight was on a card billed as the Rumble in the Garden.
