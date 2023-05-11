The Mohawk High baseball team looked to spoil Shenango’s Senior Night, but Shenango denied it of that opportunity and ended up sweeping the WPIAL Section 1-3A series on Wednesday.
Shenango’s Sam Patton and Braden Zeigler plated two runs to defeat Mohawk, 2-0, at Chuck Tanner Field. Shenango’s sweep of the series puts them in contention for a No. 3 seed out of the section in the playoffs.
“Mohawk is an excellent baseball team. Nicky Maiorano’s an excellent coach. They made a run to the WPIAL championship game last year and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do it again. These two victories were huge for us,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said of the win. “They still, I believe, going into the sweep maybe were the number two ranked team in the WPIAL. It’s a big win for us and will certainly help our seeding.”
Shenango (8-4 section, 11-7 overall) posted six hits to Mohawk’s (7-5, 11-6) four.
“We can’t worry about that,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said of playoff seeding. “We said before the game that we could win and we could have got hot at this point of the season and not ended up where we thought we deserved or we could fall and be pleasantly surprised. We have no idea. That’s out of our control. That’s the committee, they’ll decide where we belong.
“I still think our section is the best. I think we’re tough. I think our kids are tough. I think we have a good baseball team and I think we dropped a couple here at the end of the season against some really good teams. It is what it is. We’ll see what happens on Friday.”
Shenango’s Zach Herb (4-1) went the distance on the mound and surrendered four hits, walked one batter and had seven strikeouts.
“I knew they were definitely going to be expecting my off-speed (pitch). In the early innings, I tried to pound my fastball and just show them that. Later, in the fourth, fifth and sixth I was able to keep them off balance,” Herb said. “Coming in, I knew I needed to grind. They saw me with 100 pitches last week and they saw me for 100 pitches today. It was good to come in and get the win.
“We had four games left and I think we needed to win at least two of them to get into the playoffs. Coach Kelly put it in our minds that we needed to go 4-0 into the playoffs. That was going to spring us in and get us a good start.”
Vinny Pezzuolo (4-1) pitched five innings and relinquished four hits, two runs — earned — and pitched two walks and five strikeouts.
“Vinny’s fantastic,” Maiorano said. “He’s a baseball player, he’s a gamer, he wants the ball and he was very good. He had command of his fastball which is good for him. He had command of that curveball which he was able to get some guys out on some weak contact with that. Another great performance for him as a freshman so there’s a lot to look forward to with Vinny.”
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Patton singled on a line drive to left field to bring home Herb and capture the first run of the game.
“Braden Zeigler’s hitting .500, Zach Herb’s hitting .400 and Braeden D’Angelo is hitting .400, but I think that Sam Patton may be the hottest hitter in the lineup for us right now,” Kelly said. “He’s a great baseball player and only a sophomore.”
Mohawk positioned runners on second and third in the top of the fifth inning, but Herb struck out the next two batters and Bobby Fadden blasted one to center fielder Grayson Hooks for the final out much to Maiorano’s dismay.
“That was a great play in centerfield.” Kelly said.
“He dropped it,” Maiorano said. “It’s that simple. He didn’t come up with it clean. It’s hard where the umpires are in that situation and to see something like that. Where I was, he dropped it.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Shenango’s Hunter Lively was hit by a pitch and stole second to allow Zeigler to bring him home on a hit to center field.
“Coming off a couple of games we were blowing leads late in the game. We needed as many runs as we can. With two outs you have to fight,” Zeigler said. “If a guy is on base on second, I just have to put the ball in play and get a hit. We’re swinging the bat good right now. I don’t think anyone wants to play us in the playoffs right now.”
“He’s a great player,” Kelly said of Zeigler. “Ziggy’s hitting almost .600. He was First Team All-Conference last year. He’ll be First Team All-Conference this year.”
Mohawk’s Bobby Fadden relieved Pezzuolo in the bottom of the sixth inning. Arguments between Maiorano, Kelly and officials ensued in the bottom of the sixth after Jackson Chapman threw to Pezzuolo on second base and he tagged out Trey Ross and kept his foot on the bag.
“I got a ninth grader on second base. They hit a one hopper to the third baseman. My ninth grader did not run,” Kelly said. “They threw the ball and got a force out at second base. That’s the first out. My argument was that my runner went back to the base before he was tabbed, hence he’s not out. But, they said the tab occurred before he got back to the base.”
The officials ruled it a double play to end the sixth inning and enter the seventh.
“They maybe saw it a little differently, but that’s the right call,” Maiorano said. “You have the tag out on the runner sliding back in and the force out at second. I think it ended up the right way.”
Maiorano commented on struggling with capitalizing on scoring runs with runners on base.
“It’s kind of been like a little virus at this point,” Maiorano said. “We just can’t seem to shake it. Where we were so successful at the beginning of the year was coming through in those situations. When you have talent like that on the mound in what Herb is able to do — he’s able to navigate those situations better than most pitchers are. He deserves credit and Shenango too for what they did in making the plays to get out of those situations.”
Zeigler caught Mohawk’s Mason Hopper stealing second and picked him off to end the game.
Central Valley will host the Wildcats in nonsection action while Mohawk will travel to Ambridge. Both games are scheduled at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
