The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team broke a 27-conference game losing streak on Friday thanks in part to Elijah Palmer-McCaine.
The sophomore rushed for a total of 231 yards and scored all three of the Wolverines’ touchdowns to secure an 18-13 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference victory over New Brighton.
“It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” Palmer-McCaine said of the victory. “It feels like we actually did something but there’s a lot more I need to work on and keep on trying to make this team better, like all of us as a team.”
“I’d like to first thank the coaches. I appreciate how the coaches help me get better at this sport and definitely my line. I feel like I would’ve never gotten anywhere if it wasn’t for my line. They’re the most important part of the team in my opinion.”
Palmer-McCaine opened the game in the first quarter with a 63-yard run for the first touchdown of the night. He then added scoring runs of 8 and 20 yards.
“Really, it just happened,” Palmer-McCaine said of the 63-yard touchdown. “I was excited. It was exciting. I really didn’t expect it. I just waited for the play to form, ran out and just used my top speed to try my best.”
“It was a good play,” Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley said of Palmer-McCaine’s 63-yard touchdown. “Our line blocked for him up front, he had good vision and got to the outside and it was a footrace. He didn’t think about cutting, he just focused on the goal line.”
For his efforts, Palmer-McCaine was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News staff.
“He’s a hard worker, terrific in the weight room, great attitude, very coachable and he’s only going to continue to get better,” Bradley said of Palmer-McCaine. “He’s a very smart football player, gifted athletically and he’ll mature and continue to grow.”
A son of Matthew and Kaylynne Palmer-McCaine, the sophomore started playing football at the age of seven and knew he wanted to be a running back fairly quick.
“When I first played they put me at running back and I got my first touchdown and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think I like this.’” Palmer-McCaine said.
Palmer-McCaine commented on what’s different this season for the Wolverines.
“I feel like the morale is different and everybody’s a little more confident because new coaches came,” Palmer-McCaine said. “We have a lot of faith in the coaches who think we should just work harder; try to get better as a team.”
Palmer-McCaine believes the team’s strengths are in a combination of things.
“Hard work, working hard and working together,” Palmer-McCaine said on Ellwood City’s strengths. “No arguing, we all get along, get along with the coaches and we all can listen.”
The one thing Palmer-McCaine thinks could be improved is consistency.
“There are days that we do really good and I feel like it gets to the top of some of our heads,” Palmer-McCaine said. “The next day, we’ll do really bad but the day after that we do good. I think we can all just try to stay smooth and good consistently.”
Bradley praised Palmer-McCaine.
“He’s doing a great job. Every facet involved, everything he can gather from the older guys through their maturity,” Bradley said. “His future definitely looks bright. I think he’s an unselfish player. He blocks well, he catches the football, he runs hard, he’s complementary and support of his teammates. He’s just a terrific young man. Just a good personality, just a great person to be around. He’s a great teammate and the guys all love him.”
What makes a good running back according to Palmer-McCaine?
“I want to say listening,” he said. “Listen to your coaches, have faith in your lineman and read your holes good. Definitely confidence. I think confidence is really important.”
The sophomore running back thinks offensive execution is improving.
“Offense, we’re getting better,” Palmer-McCaine said. “I feel like we’re all young all sophomore most of us. Us being young makes us work harder.”
Palmer-McCaine commented on what the main emphasis during practices has been this season.
“Try to stay positive, try to listen to coach (Bradley). Have faith and just believe in what he says and the rest of the coaching staff,” Palmer-McCaine said. “I think he’s a really good coach. I like coach Bradley a lot. He’s really inspirational and humble and I really respect that about him.”
The Wolverines are a relatively young team with five seniors, four juniors, 19 sophomores and 16 freshmen.
“Our upperclassmen they try their best to lead us,” Palmer-McCaine said. “I know it’s hard because the younger kids take over because there are so many of us. They lead us pretty well and tell us what to do and have positive things. We all listen. We all get along, no arguing. We just all try to stick together.”
Palmer-McCaine talked about his sophomore class.
“Even out of practice we all talk about what we need to work on,” he said. “Sometimes a couple of us go to the gym together, maybe run a little bit, play some football.”
Palmer-McCaine cited his father as a big influence on him playing football.
“My dad was really good when he was younger, he played at Penn Hills. I want to pretty much do what my dad couldn’t finish,” Palmer-McCaine said. “He hurt his leg really bad in college. I want to make it pretty far not even just for my dad but my family in general. I really just want to make it to college, even if it’s not for football. I just want to get at least four years in college.”
Palmer-McCaine also plays basketball and competes in track and field for Ellwood City and said he’d like to go to college to become an engineer.
Friday marks Ellwood City’s first home game of the season after renovations to Helling Stadium were finally completed. It will also be the Homecoming game for the Wolverines.
“Exciting, I love running on turf,” Palmer-McCaine said on finally playing at home. “I feel like I’m really excited especially since we’re playing against Beaver Falls. They’re a really good team. Since I played last year, that was my best game I ever played. I feel like for them I have to play all out.”
