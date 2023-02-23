One Lawrence County team was bound to lose and exit from the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs on Wednesday.
The Neshannock High girls basketball team rolled to a 51-36 Class 3A quarterfinal victory against section rival Mohawk at the Covelli Field House.
It was a physical game from start to finish between the third-seeded Lady Lancers and 11th-seeded Lady Warriors.
“It was physical from the get go and I don’t think they called it tight until the end. I think they let some fouls go early so then kids think they can play harder. There were some really aggressive fouls and I’m not really happy with it, but it is what it is, there’s nothing you can do about it and it’s all part of the game. I’m proud of how my kids hanged tough,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We were down early, we took a nice big lead and then Avi goes down. I thought Camdyn Cole did a great job defensively and handling the ball for us.”
Neshannock (18-6) will face second-seeded Laurel in the Class 3A semifinals on Saturday at a ltime and site to be announced.
“It’s always going to be a challenge,” Grybowski said. “They’re a good team, well rounded, they defend, they can score, they’re well coached and they do some nice things. It’s going to be a battle.”
Mohawk (15-9) was able to jump out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter before Neshannock’s Aaralyn Nogay tied it at five and then Mairan Haggerty chipped in five more points to take a 10-5 lead.
“I thought defensively we did okay. We just couldn’t put the ball in the hole tonight,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said of the loss. “For whatever reason, we just struggled scoring tonight. I thought defensively we did pretty good especially in the first half. We held them to 20 points. We just had 10. We came alive in the fourth quarter but when you dig such a hole and try to come back against a good team it’s hard to do.”
Haggerty supplied Neshannock with 16 points.
“It’s definitely really tough to play when we just keep going down one by one. We just have to find our focus in games like this, our toughness and dig deep and show them who they are,” Haggerty said. “We were definitely hitting so thank God for that. Offense was pretty well tonight actually, but our defense was I think better and it just helped our offense flow more.”
Neshannock’s defensive pressure continued in the second quarter. The Lady Lancers tacked on 10 more points and held Mohawk to five again in the second.
“I thought (our defense) was tremendous,” Grybowski said. “They followed the game plan to a T. We did what we had to do defensively. The goal going in was keep them under 40, play D, rebound, and take care of the basketball and don’t turn it over. I thought we rebounded exceptionally well also. They got a few offensive rebounds where we hit the ball, should’ve got it, they got it on a deflection or something and scored. I’m just so proud of the way the kids played defensively.”
Injuries became prevalent for Neshannock in the second quarter with Avi DeLillo injuring her knee and remaining out the rest of the game, while Megan Pallerino injured her ankle.
Neshannock entered halftime with a 10-point lead over the Lady Warriors. Pallerino returned to the hardwood in the third quarter and chipped in 11 points. Pallerino paced the Lady Lancers with 17 points.
“Tremendous,” Grybowski said of Pallerino’s performance. “Played well defensively, went down with an ankle injury early, got it taped up and goes back in. She hit some key shots against the zone. Unfortunately, she hit her head so we’ll probably go in and get it checked.”
Mohawk’s Alexa Kadilak, who hadn’t scored in the first three quarters, came alive in the fourth and netted four 3-pointers to try and narrow Neshannock’s lead. Kadilak and Erynne Capalbo paced Mohawk with 14 points apiece.
“They played hard tonight and they gave everything they could against a good team,” Moncrief said of Kadilak and Capalbo. “I’m proud of the effort they gave tonight.”
Pallerino fell in the fourth quarter and hit her head which took her out for the remainder of the game.
Mohawk outshot Neshannock 20-15 in the fourth but couldn’t seal the deal in time. Seventh-seeded Keystone Oaks will host Mohawk in the consolation round on Friday at a time to be announced.
“It’s a quick turnaround,” Moncrief said on playing in the consolation round. “I guess it’s kind of good that we can’t really dwell on this loss too much. We have to put everything into that game on Friday and try to qualify for states.”
