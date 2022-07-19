Presidents' Athletic Conference football media day is just a couple of weeks away.
Teams will gather on Aug. 3 in Latrobe. Saint Vincent College will host the league’s media day for the 15th-straight year.
The event serves as the PAC's kickoff to the upcoming football season, with each of the conference's 11 head coaches and player representatives addressing the media and previewing the upcoming season.
Following a brief welcome by PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko, former Sharon Herald sportswriter Ed Farrell will be honored as the 2022 recipient of the Dow Carnahan Media Award.
Carnahan, a longtime supporter and friend of the PAC, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2016. The award is presented annually to a distinguished member of the media or on-campus representative for his or her commendable service while covering and promoting the conference’s student-athletes, coaches, and programs.
Media members in attendance, along with each institution's head coach and sports information director (SID), will participate in a preseason poll to determine the projected conference finish for the 2022 season.
Westminster College coach Scott Benzel will be accompanied by senior offensive tackle Gabriel Cleveland. Benzel is in his ninth season as the Titans' head coach.
