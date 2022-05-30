It was a golden day for New Castle High’s Maria Owens and Shenango’s Emma Callahan on Saturday.
Owens (long jump) and Callahan (shot put) captured gold medals in their respective events at the PIAA Track and Field Championships. The competition was held at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Field.
Owens won the gold in the Class 3A long jump with a leap of 18-10 1/4, which set a school standard. Callahan collected the top spot in the Class 2A shot put with a toss of 50-10 3/4, which tied the state record.
“It was the best championship moment I have ever witnessed in my life,” New Castle girls coach Joe Cowart said of Owens’ championship. “The moment itself and how it unfolded was nothing short of spectacular.”
Owens also grabbed fourth place in the high jump on Saturday.
“It’s never a given,” Lady Wildcats coach John Montgomery said of Callahan’s pursuit of a gold medal. “Her goal was to get that state record. She’s a record holder and a state champion. She accomplished almost everything you could in high school track.”
Laurel’s Tori Atkins (3rd in the 400, 5th in the 200), Shenango’s Colton Ferrucci (4th in the shot put, Wilmington’s Lindsey Martineau (4th in the 100 hurdles, 5th in the 300 hurdles) and Solomon Glavach (fifth in the pole vault) all won individual medals on Saturday. Shenango’s boys 3200 relay team of Thomas Presnar, Anthony Mancino, Connor Jeffcoat and Dalton Peters placed seventh in the event.
GETTING IT DONE
Ellwood City’s Joel Brooks posted a mark of 12-6 in the boys Class 2A pole vault on Saturday, good enough for 12th place.
FARING WELL
Laurel’s Atkins excelled in a pair of events — 200 and 400.
Atkins, who is a freshman, claimed third in the 400 in 57.41, while finishing fifth in the 200 in 25.81.
“The 400, we knew was going to be tough,” Lady Spartans coach Bill Allmann said. “There was a girl seeded higher than her. She knew she would have to do a PR. She pushed herself all the way to the end.
“The 200, she came in seeded sixth. To get a medal was exceeding expectations. It was a fantastic race; a great group of girls running in the race.”
Allmann noted the sky is the limit for Atkins.
“Tori did great,” Allmann said. “She has a bright future. It will be exciting to see what she can pull off over the next three years.”
Maddy Harding, a Laurel junior, tied for 10th, clearing a height of 9-6.
“To be performing in front of that big of a crowd, I can only imagine what her nerves were like,” Allmann said. “She did well. To end the season there was a fantastic job.”
SOLID EFFORT
Mohawk sophomore Natalie Lape participated in the Class 2A 800 and finished 14th in 2:23.20.
“She ran phenomenal,” Lady Warriors coach Cameron Schirmer said. “She broke our school record by almost a second-and-a-half. That was a PR for her, too.
“She got off to a great start. She was able to maintain that speed throughout the race. When she crossed the finish line, we knew she had a really good time. It was her best time. She broke the school record pretty handily.”
Sabrina McClain had the previous record of a little over 2:24.36 according to Schirmer.
“Natalie is a very hard worker,” Schirmer said. “She takes every day of practice super serious. We have high expectations for her next year. She sets high standards for herself.”
GOING FAR
Neshannock junior Aaralyn Nogay placed 14th in the Class 2A triple jump. She notched a leap of 35-3 1/2.
“She had a nice jump,” Lady Lancers coach Adam Held said. “She gave a good effort. She has a real good shot of being right back there next year.”
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE
New Castle’s Owens posted a strong effort in a pair of events.
Owens, a senior and New Jersey Institute of Technology recruit, took fourth in the Class 3A high jump with a mark of 5-4.
“I thought Maria was awesome in the high jump,” Cowart said. “(Jumping) 5-5 is her PR. She just missed at 5-6. It was really a strong performance for her, coming off a tough day in the triple jump. That was a spectacular way to start the day. “
Owens won the gold in the long jump with a leap of 18-10 1/4.
“She unleashes the best jump of her life,” Cowart said. “She re-breaks the school record and passes the leader. Maria uncorked a massive jump. That was an amazing moment for the New Castle track program.
“In the long jump finals, her first jump she was well behind the board,” said New Castle boys coach Bill Croach, who doubles as Owens’ jumps coach. “Afterwards, she looked over at me and I told her, ‘you can either move up to number four (our little code because I had to coach from behind the fence) or you can just be more aggressive. Your call Maria.’ She looked back over towards me with tons of determination and yelled, ‘I will just be more aggressive.’
“At that moment I knew she was going to go big and she did just that. She hit the board perfect and soared 18-10 1/4, to not only break her old school record of 18-6 3/4, but to also slide into first place. The best part of her winning is the way she did it. She didn’t beat a girl who jumped bad, she out jumped the number-one ranked girl who just jumped a PR herself. I couldn’t be more proud or happier for her than I am. What a great athlete, hard worker, and an exceptional person. Maria is graduating, but these past four years have just been her warmup. She will make sure records fall at NJIT next year, I promise you that. I am so blessed that I was able to tag along and watch all of her accomplishments front row.”
Cowart acknowledged the void Owens’ graduation will present.
“Maria is as well known an athlete in our building as we’ve had,” Cowart said. “Everyone knows who she is and what she does. She wins. She wins golds. She’s the most decorated female athlete to ever come out of New Castle. Three WPIAL championships, a state championship and two other state medals. and that’s with a year off because of COVID canceling spring sports.
“She is nothing short of spectacular as an athlete. All of the accolades is well deserved. She was an absolute joy to coach. I feel blessed to have coached her. She’s a special girl. We’ll miss her. It was fun and an enjoyable ride.”
PLENTY OF COMPETITORS
Shenango had five individuals — three of which being girls — and a boys relay team competing on the final day of the state meet.
Emma Callahan, a senior, won the Class 2A shot put with a throw of 50-10 3/4, which tied the state record.
“Her goal coming in was to get the state record and she tied it,” Montgomery said. “Her second throw tied it. She wanted (the record) so bad.
“I can’t believe someone from Shenango has a state record. I didn’t think I would see that. But that’s how special of an athlete Emma is. I’m always amazed when Emma is competing.”
Emma Callahan will compete in track and field at Iowa.
“You can’t replace someone like Emma. She’s a once-in-a-career kind of kid,” Montgomery said. “She led by example. She was in the weight room all the time. She did everything she could to prepare herself.
“It’s been a pleasure coaching her for four years. We’re all going to miss her.”
Maria Bryant, a sophomore, placed 17th in the Class 2A shot put with a toss of 33-1/2 for the Lady Wildcats.
“She didn’t throw a PR or anything. But she got to be a part of the state meet,” Montgomery said of Bryant. “I’m really proud of her. I’m very proud of the year she had.”
Rachel Callahan, a freshman, did not clear a height in the Class 2A pole vault.
“The opening height was 9-6 and that was her PR for the year,” Montgomery said. “It makes it difficult to get that height. She got a lot of good experience at the state meet and she’s excited for next year.”
The Wildcats’ Ferrucci, a senior, finished fourth in the Class 2A shot put with a heave of 52-3 1/2. Teammate Will Patton, also a senior, was ninth in the event with a mark of 50-1 1/2.
“I can’t say enough good things about Colton. He’s been there before,” Shenango boys coach Chris Vecenie said. “To see him wear that PIAA medal, I’m just so happy for that kid. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had. I’ve never seen a kid deserve more than Colton.
“Will is a little disappointed in regards to the shot put. He’s coming off a silver medal in the discus (on Friday). He’s been a great leader for us all year long. I just love his attitude.”
Patton is set to walk on at Penn State on the football team as a long snapper.
Ferrucci will continue his track career at Walsh College (Ohio).
Shenango’s 3200 relay team of Presnar, Mancino, Jeffcoat and Peters placed seventh in the event in 8:16.87.
“It was a really impressive race,” Vecenie said. “All four guys had individual PRs during the relay. You can’t ask for more than that.
“They broke the school record by more than three seconds. It was really nice to have them run their last meet on a positive note. I’m pretty sure this is our first relay team medal in school history.”
THROWING IT
Union senior Antonio Faraone flung the shot put 45-6 1/4, which was good for 14th place in Class 2A.
“We’re thrilled for Antonio,” Scotties coach Anne McGowan said. “He really wanted to get to the state meet last year. It’s a great finish to his senior year.
“He’s a hard-working kid. He was a pleasure to coach. He’s a good athlete.”
Faraone plans to attend Penn State-Behrend for track and field, competing in the throwing events.
LEADING THE WAY.
Wilmington’s Martineau finished fourth in the Class 2A 100 hurdles in 15.34. She followed with a fifth-place effort in the 300 hurdles in 46.93.
“Lindsey has done a great job all year,” Lady Greyhounds coach J.R. McFarland said. “We felt she had a great shot at medaling in both of those events. She was seeded ninth in the 300 hurdles. She ended up in fifth. She did a great job and she ran a great time. We’re very happy for her.
“In the 100 hurdles, she was seeded second coming in. There’s a lot of competition coming in. She ended up in fourth. She was very happy with how she finished. She finished strong. She has collected five medals on the track over the three years she ran track, one missing year because of COVID canceling spring sports. She is the top medal winner on the track for either boys or girls at Wilmington. She has a lot to be proud of. We’re very excited for her. She’s been a great leader and a great example to all of the athletes at Wilmington.”
Martineau is a Robert Morris University recruit.
“You don’t replace someone like Lindsey Martineau. You just hope the other athletes will have learned from her example,” McFarland said. “They will set their own path. You don’t replace somebody like that.
“She has done so much. You hope that her example and influence will be picked up to some degree.”
The Greyhounds’ Glavach, a junior, tied for fifth in the Class 2A pole vault with an effort of 13-6. Teammate Willum Sheffler, a senior, took 11th with a mark of 12-6.
“Willum Sheffler has gotten stronger and stronger as the year has gone on,” McFarland said. “He’s really done a tremendous job for us. He had a great senior year.
“Solomon, one of the goals I had for him was to medal. That’s exactly what he did. Would he have wanted to go higher? Absolutely. But, he’s a hard worker and I know Solomon will work hard to improve on his season and do even better next season.”
