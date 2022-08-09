The Rotary Club of New Castle held its weekly lunch meeting on Monday with Candy Young as the speaker for the event.
Young was a student at Beaver Falls High and was the second youngest hurdler to qualify for the Olympic Team.
Young’s speech was called, “I lost my moral compass.” Young talked to the 30-plus people in attendance about her experiences joining the Rotary Club, competing and traveling for the Olympics and the cultural and moral issues that seem not so different from the 1980s.
“They, to me, represent the core of America,” Young said of the Rotary Club. “People who have came here and made their dreams successful. They’re a great representation and when they come together, the things they want to do, they want to serve. The creed they said at the end is so important. I think they understand the building of the communities, the rebuilding of the families and us being cohesive as a family.”
Young described in her speech the journey to Russia during the height of the Cold War at the age of 15 to compete in the Junior Olympics. Her experiences to current events seemed quite similar.
“It is amazing. When I went back to the 1979, 1980 games, they were doing the same thing, invading other people’s areas, invading territories. I think it just speaks to how important it is for us to stick together and that we are not divided,” Young said. “So many things are happening within all the different states and people are dividing themselves based on their feelings and what they’re thinking, ‘What is best for our country and what does that look like? Can we get back to that?’
“I think when we get back to that we won’t be distracted by the noise. Russia’s always making noise, China’s always making noise. We’re running to figure out what that noise is and we have our own issues right here. I think we need to take a global look at, ‘How can we be better as a country?’ Then, maybe, support the other things that are happening in the world.”
Although Young qualified for the 1980 Olympic team, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan prompted the 1980 Summer Olympic boycott to compete in Moscow.
Young and the rest of Team USA was invited instead to join President Jimmy Carter at the White House and later awarded Congressional Gold Medals at the Capitol. The team also was given bronze Olympic medals too, both of those awards were displayed on a table at the meeting.
“I was 18 at the time so the thought of me possibly being able to compete again, I was excited about that,” Young said. “The Olympic games in ‘84 were going to be in the United States. I didn’t want to go back to Russia anyway because I didn’t have a great experience there. There was so much pomp and circumstances with how they did everything. My parents would have never, ever been able to go to the White House and be a part of that. The fact that we were walking around with bronze medals and a Congressional Medal of Honor was right up there. We missed the opening parade but I think it was right up there.”
Young said her experiences with different cultures like Russia when she was 15 absolutely shaped her into becoming a coach. She commented that after returning home from Russia she would embrace the simplest of things she took for granted.
“I became so much more appreciative not only of what I had even in our house but as a country what we represented,” Young said. “I am a teacher by nature, I am an educator by nature so I’ve been in a position to change so many lives.”
Young responded to what advice she would give to a young athlete trying to compete in the Olympics.
“Hard work,” she stated. “You’re going to make a lot of sacrifices. I think it’s important they understand that it is a lot of hard work. Staying focused is real important. There’s so many more distractions now than when I was a kid. Keep your dream in front of you.”
Young believes that nationalism translates to athletics.
“It always does because we’re always in the middle of those sticky situations like you can’t go to the Olympics because of what’s happening with another country,” Young said. “I believe that it is important and those are the things that bring the world together. When you have the Olympic games the whole world sits down and watches these athletes compete. There is a lot of nationalism in athleticism. It just couples together.”
