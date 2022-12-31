The North Catholic High volleyball team dominated WPIAL Section 4-3A this season.
The Trojanettes won all 12 section matches to claim the section championship. North Catholic, seeded No. 1, breezed to the WPIAL Class 3A championship as well, topping No. 10 seed South Fayette, 3-1.
North Catholic (19-2) reached the state championship and competed against Pope John Paul II, falling in five games. The fifth game ended 19-17.
New Castle compiled a 2-10 mark in section play. The Lady ‘Canes did not have a player earn all-star status.
WPIAL SECTION 4-3A ALL-STARS: Lauren Atwell, Mars (6-2, Sr., MH); Ally Feczko, North Catholic (5-10, Sr., OH); Alyssa Gallagher, Knoch (5-4, Sr., OH); Amanda Jones, Blackhawk (5-7, Sr., OH); Sydnei Jones, North Catholic (5-9, Sr., S); Taylor Krepps, Blackhawk (5-5, Jr., L); Stephanie Lynch, North Catholic (5-10, Sr., MH); Katie McNelly, North Catholic (6-1, Sr., MH); Anna Pietrusinski, Mars (5-4, Sr., L); Megan Yanief, Mars (6-0, Sr., OH).
