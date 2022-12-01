Being a coach or a leader sometimes comes natural to some people while others have family ties to coaching.
For Kim Niedbala, the first-year Union High football coach, his father created a coaching legacy he could follow.
Rich Niedbala was head coach at Western Beaver for 31 seasons and won three WPIAL titles in the process. Rich Niedbala retired in 2001 with an overall record of 192-130-4.
Western Beaver’s football field is named after Rich Niedbala. The official name is the Rich Niedbala Field at Memorial Stadium.
Rich Niedbala passed away this year and in his absence his son was able to capture his third WPIAL championship.
“The difference was I was in the system for the other two. I was a head coach for this one but he got me by two there,” Kim Niedbala said. “But, I was able to win three basketball WPIALs at Blackhawk and one football one when I played. I got him there.”
Kim Niedbala was a wide receiver and a defensive back for Blackhawk and remembers playing while his dad coached at Western Beaver and even when he was younger.
“He was at Western Beaver and I was at Blackhawk. Obviously, I didn’t play for him but whenever I played it was more of a positive influence on that as far as going out there every day and perform as you can,” Kim Niedbala said. “I think the biggest thing was probably since I was probably four or five I always went with him to two-a-days. Back then it was two-a-days. I’d go all day with him and we had a routine and that’s what we did. I wouldn’t miss that ever until I basically got into high school.”
Kim Niedbala played football at PennWest Clarion and was a three-time All-American safety at the university. After graduating in 1996, Kim Niedbala was an assistant coach at Glenville State (West Virginia) on January 1997.
Kim Niedbala would return to Clarion, but this time as a coach.
“That was obviously a great experience in college. He played some Saturday afternoon games. He couldn’t make every game, but, whatever he could he was definitely there and very supportive. The other aspect of that too is once I got done playing I ended up after I was done at Glenville I went back to Clarion and my brother (Matt Niedbala) played for me. He’s eight years younger. I was able to coach my brother and (dad) was able to watch all of those games also.
“It was interesting. I don’t know if (Matt) necessarily was happy I was in charge of him but that’s the way it goes. It was kind of neat because my dad and mom (Gloria) only had to make one trip to see my brother play and me coach.”
Rich Niedbala seldom talked about taking a path toward coaching but on rare occasions.
“I think he kind of knew since I never missed (going with him) from about five years old on. I think he kind of knew that probably was going to be my path,” Kim Niedbala said. “I think the only time we really talked about it was after I was done playing and figuring out what I was going to do and I got into college coaching. That was the time we really only talked about it.”
Kim Niedbala was a defensive coordinator at Mount Lebanon under Bob Palko prior to taking the head coaching position at Union. Kim Niedbala talked about if his dad had a preference.
“He was always involved defensively but at the small schools like Union you kind of got to put your hand into everything,” Kim Niedbala said. “Just like I have great assistants, he had great assistants. It’s about being able to manage everything. I don’t know if there’s one specific thing. The trends are this, that and the other thing and you learn from different people. At the end of the day you kind of have your hand in everything.”
Kim Niedbala said the ability to manage the kids and build relationships is the philosophical aspect of coaching he gained from his father.
“I would definitely think win or lose you have to be able to manage the kids. At the end of the day these are 14-, 15-, 16 year-old kids and they’re going to listen to you. They’re going to perform for you. It’s more than that,” Kim Niedbala said. “It’s about building relationships with them. If they miss a tackle on Friday night or whatever it doesn’t matter because come Monday in school they are still a kid. You have to treat them the same as any other kid.
“He always said he won three WPIAL titles but that wasn’t the highlight. The highlight was just like Union he had 25-30 kids; they went 2-8, 3-7, 1 and whatever for multiple years. He said that was his best coaching job because he had to keep kids together and keep kids coming out.”
What was the best coaching advice Rich Niedbala ever gave his son?
“The best advice that he probably gave me was if you’re a kid and you go home were you happy to be on that team? Just like we only have a certain amount of kids, we only have so many kids we need to make it a place that we’re all family, we’re all together,” Kim Niedbala said. “That’s kind of what I basically try to do at the end of the day. It’s not about individuals, it’s about the school. It’s bigger than football. It’s about the whole school. We need to have kids play multiple sports and multiple activities. It’s not about us. It’s about the whole school and the community and the environment. He said that and that’s why he never left there.”
What was the best life advice Kim Niedbala ever received from his father?
“I think it would be that the best life advice is to treat people how you would want to be treated. There’s a certain time and place to yell at a kid but at the end of the day you better hug the kid. There’s a certain time and place to be angry with somebody but at the end of the day it’s a game,” Kim Niedbala said. “That’s kind of what I try to instill with our kids. It’s more than just a football game. It’s how do you conduct your business? How do you do that off the field? How do you do that in school? How do you do that once you graduate and then you come back?
“Those are part of the whole thing if you ask about the best advice. That’s really what it is. At some point all of these student athletes are going to be grown men and they’ll come back and hopefully say I learned this, this and this from you.”
