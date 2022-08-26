Football stock photo

In the premiere of the 2022 Gridiron Show, News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. is joined by LGKG's Larry Kelly to do a team-by-team preview of all eight Lawrence County programs. Ron and Larry also discuss the alleged hazing incident at Mohawk High School and discuss the Union-Neshannock scrimmage and 'S' controversy at New Castle.

The high school football season has finally arrived around Lawrence County and the New Castle News sports department has you covered.

The News will be at several games on Friday night. Fans can follow live scores on our Twitter page. Where is our Twitter page? We’re glad you asked, dear reader. It’s at twitter.com/ncnewssports. NCNewsSports also is how you can find us on Facebook and Instagram. We post scores throughout the night, and at the end of the night, we put all the final scores out together.

All recaps and stories will appear in the Saturday newspaper as well as on ncnewsonline.com/gridiron.

You can also watch weekly previews on The Gridiron Show, which features News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, attorney at the LGKG law firm. The weekly and award-winning video podcast is available on YouTube and ncnewsonline.com.

The Gridiron website and The Gridiron Show are both sponsored by LGKG.

