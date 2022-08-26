The high school football season has finally arrived around Lawrence County and the New Castle News sports department has you covered.
The News will be at several games on Friday night. Fans can follow live scores on our Twitter page. Where is our Twitter page? We’re glad you asked, dear reader. It’s at twitter.com/ncnewssports. NCNewsSports also is how you can find us on Facebook and Instagram. We post scores throughout the night, and at the end of the night, we put all the final scores out together.
All recaps and stories will appear in the Saturday newspaper as well as on ncnewsonline.com/gridiron.
You can also watch weekly previews on The Gridiron Show, which features News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, attorney at the LGKG law firm. The weekly and award-winning video podcast is available on YouTube and ncnewsonline.com.
The Gridiron website and The Gridiron Show are both sponsored by LGKG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.