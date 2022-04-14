Neshannock’s Hunter Newman hits a bases-clearing double at Laurel on Wednesday evening.
Neshannock’s Addy Frye throws a pitch against Laurel on Wednesday.
Laurel’s Addie Deal readies for a pitch during a home game against Neshannock. Deal would hit a home run in the at-bat.
Neshannock's Neleh Nogay swings at a pitch during an away game at Laurel.
Laurel’s Autumn Boyd throws a pitch against Neshannock.
Hunter Newman came in clutch for the Neshannock High softball team on Wednesday.
The Lady Lancers defeated Laurel 6-1 in a WPIAL Section 4-2A game.
Newman was 4 for 4 at the plate and connected on a bases-clearing three-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to break open a 1-0 game on the road.
“Hunter was a key player today. Just this whole team, it was a great team effort all around,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “Even with the girls who weren’t in the game, everyone was loud and supportive and came to play and came to win. It’s been frustrating this season with the weather and I think the girls came there ready to play and ready to have fun.”
Neshannock, despite putting runners on third the first three innings, led just 1-0. Then Newman came to bat in the fifth.
“Autumn Boyd’s just an excellent pitcher,” Lash said. “We struck first and I had a really good feeling when Hunter came up with bases loaded. Hunter’s that player. I feel like she performs well under pressure and I think she just has fun competing and playing.”
Neshannock tacked on two runs in the sixth.
Addy Frye (3-0) earned the win in the circle for Neshannock. She went the distance and gave up three hits, one run — earned — struck out 13 batters. She issued no walks.
“Overall, Addy Frye was very, very nice pitching tonight,” Lash said. “She locates the ball well and had 13 strikeouts against a great hitting team and that was huge.”
Autumn Boyd (2-1) took the loss in the circle for Laurel, giving up six unearned runs. She also went the distance, relinquishing four hits and five walks while striking out 13.
“It was a pitchers’ game,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “They were slinging. I thought Autumn threw very well. She did have some walks. Our defense wasn’t overly stellar and we had three errors. It’s early in the season and we’re still trying to get our legs with this weather. We’ll take this loss as a learning experience and move on.”
Neshannock had five hits total while Laurel had three.
Addie Deal accounted for Laurel’s lone run with a solo homer in the sixth inning to put the Lady Spartans on the scoreboard.
“I thought that pitcher (Addy Frye) from Neshannock was lights out,” Duddy said. “She’s just a freshman. She held us to three hits and Hunter Newman, 4 for 4, she was all of their offense. She’s a beast. I think she’s a good athlete in whatever she does.”
Neshannock's Hunter Newman points skyward after a bases-clearing double at Laurel on Wednesday evening. Newman went 4-for-4 at the plate in the Lady Lancers 6-1 win.
Softball: Neshannock at Laurel
Lady Lancers prevail at Laurel
Neshannock's Hunter Newman points skyward after a bases-clearing double at Laurel on Wednesday evening. Newman went 4-for-4 at the plate in the Lady Lancers 6-1 win.
