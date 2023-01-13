It was a back-and-forth battle for the Neshannock High and Mohawk girls basketball team on Thursday. Neshannock’s Payton Newman came through in the clutch at the free-throw line with 17 seconds left to grab the victory for her team.
The freshman made both of her free-throw shots to retake the lead against Mohawk and then Megan Pallerino sealed the deal with two more shots from the charity stripe to grab a 53-50 WPIAL Class 1-2A victory.
“It was very stressful but it was a great feeling,” Newman said on grabbing the lead for her team. “It was one of the best feelings I’ve had in my entire life.”
Newman was unsure if she would play in the game after suffering an injury near the end of the junior varsity game she also played in.
“I was not originally going to get in,” Newman said. “I ran over to Barb (Kennard) and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m good. I want to play. I want to get in.”
“She played her heart out,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said of Newman. “She got her hands on balls, she got deflections, offensive rebounds. She played really well. We found a way which we needed to do. We needed this. The kids played hard every minute. Hustling — we caused a couple of turnovers late. We were down by as many as 10 and they never gave up.
“That’s the team that I know. We’re capable of playing that way. We still turned the ball over a few too many times for me. Our number is 12 or under. We had 18 tonight. Each of our losses, we’ve had 20.”
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The defensive pressure Mohawk applied in the first half seemed to throw off the Lady Lancers (3-1 section, 7-5 overall).
“Presses bother us. Nobody had to do anything last year. We had Neleh Nogay just dissect it herself and if we needed to kick it to Addi (Watts) or Mairan (Haggerty) then we did,” Grybowski said. “Nobody else really had to handle the ball much last year. Now, it’s all on them. It’s new. You’ve got Camdyn (Cole) who’s a first-year starter, you’ve got Avi (DeLillo) who’s a first-year starter and then you have the other three who are good, but Aaralyn (Nogay) never had to handle the ball last year, either. She has to do it now.”
In the second quarter, Newman tied the game and took the lead for the first time at the free-throw line and Pallerino chipped in a free throw to enter halftime with a lead of 21-19.
Rebounding was off for the Lady Lancers in the first half.
“We have to work hard at it. Megan Pallerino...to her defense, we were trying to defend and not let (Erynne) Capalbo get the ball so then she was out of position to rebound,” Grybowski said. “We were supposed to be coming weak side and that weak side person was supposed to be grabbing Capalbo and we were supposed to rotate. We weren’t doing that.”
Pallerino came alive in the second half of the game and contributed 12 of her 16 points made in the third and fourth quarters.
“I just knew we needed a little team spirit and we didn’t really have that. Laurel woke us up and we’re getting back into the groove of things and I think that it was just all positivity,” Pallerino said on the win. “Mohawk’s a great team. Their defense is phenomenal. I think really at the time we just needed to work on passing the ball with their ball pressure. I think we did that a lot better. I just wanted it really bad. I don’t like losing. I don’t think we should be losing so we’re going to work to be where we should be.”
“She had a big shot in the corner, she attacked the basket well too and she knocked down her three throws,” Grybowski said of Pallerino. “They played with heart tonight.”
In the third quarter, Alexa Kadilak started finding a shooting groove and netted four 3-pointers. Kadilak paced Mohawk with 18 points — all of them on 3-pointers.
“They were hitting 3s from the white line. They hit 10 of them and everybody hit them,” Grybowski said. “It wasn’t pretty but it was hard-fought, well-earned and we did what we needed to do at the end.”
Thanks to Kadilak, the Lady Warriors (2-2, 8-6) ended the third quarter with a 40-33 lead.
Pallerino posted six steals while Avi DeLillo had four for the Lady Lancers. Grybowski commented that DeLillo, 'played a great game defensively,' and that she prevented Kadilak for getting anymore 3-pointers off after the third quarter.Haggerty led Neshannock with 20 points.
“I feel like we just needed to pick up on our defense. Defense is where we were lacking in the past couple of games,” Haggerty said. “We had to come out and show what we do. (Erynne Capalbo) is pretty big so we definitely had to get up on our rebounds and we’ve been lacking those the past couple of games. We knew if we wanted to win we had to do the little things and that’s what we did.”
“She played hard and that’s what I want from her every night,” Grybowski said of Haggerty. “I told her she has to be the best player on the floor offensively; defensively. She played well defensively. She didn’t rebound as well tonight, but she attacked the basket nice, she took what they gave her and she handled the ball.”
