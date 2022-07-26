The Morgan State University softball team will be getting a star prospect in 2023.
Neshannock High’s Hunter Newman announced her commitment to play for the Bears on July 14. The interest in Newman to play for the Division I school came during the regular season.
“Butch Rousseau is one of the coaches at Beaver. His daughter transferred there from Saint Francis for her last year to play softball. Coach Jackie (Lash) and Butch and Tayven, that’s her name, were talking about it,” Newman said of the recruiting process. “I gave it a chance. I think it’s just because that neighborhood kind of feel and the coaching staff is cool. I liked how things were being ran and I was very comfortable there.”
Neshannock softball coach Jackie Lash commented about the recruiting process.
“The one thing I love about this situation of Hunter’s recruiting experience is it happened as a result of high school ball. Most of the recruiting comes during travel ball season,” Lash said. “The girls get involved in showcase tournaments and coaches are out there watching and the kids communicate with the college kids. With Hunter’s situation, this all came from our scrimmage with Beaver last spring.”
Lash explained that Tayven Rousseau is a graduate assistant coach for Morgan State.
“Butch let me know Tayven watched her play and that she’d be a great fit for Morgan State,” Lash said. “I think the assistant coach is the recruiting coach and Tayven was in his ear about Hunter and what a great hitter and utility player she is. I know the coach watched our WPIAL championship and a few of the PIAA games online. He got a good view of Hunter and her abilities.”
Newman commented on what she’s going to bring to the Division I team.
“Division I has always been my dream. I know my ability, I know that I have the athleticism and I guess kind of the attitude I know I can bring to a Division I softball team,” Newman said. “I know I can make an impact and be just as much as a leader on my travel teams and high school teams. I think I’m just confident in knowing that I am a good enough person and athlete to excel at the next level and I’m excited to do that.”
Newman will still have her senior year at Neshannock prior to her journey to Baltimore. She said she wanted to wait until her senior year to announce a commitment.
“My coaches, being they actually played in college, they made me see it was better to commit at this time. I have my whole senior year to play carefree,” Newman said. “I’m able to focus on my one goal which is getting down to Morgan State. I think that it really was the right time just so now I have one thing to focus on instead of 18 things and having a last minute kind of preparation window.”
Newman plays basketball for Neshannock but is undecided if she will return to the hardwood this year.
“The plan is to focus on just softball this year and to avoid injury. There’s still time before basketball season,” Newman said. “I don’t know where I’ll end up but if I end up on the court let’s hope nothing bad happens.”
Newman has academic and athletic goals once she reaches Morgan State.
“I think academically I want to try and boost my GPA up some more. I know in high school and college they’re completely different,” Newman said.”For college in your freshman year, you have your introductory classes and getting into your major. Being able to focus on that one thing is going to help boost my GPA up.
“Athletically I think my main goal is to make the starting lineup and be a better teammate. I know in the (Lawrence County) co-MVP softball article I said I wasn’t as vocal as I should be. I really want to work on that getting there and hopefully make the same impact with the teams I’ve been on.”
Newman said she wants to study computer science and also join the University’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
“Long before my brother passed away, which was in 2020, I want to say this was 2012, 2013 he was in the Army. My aunts and uncles work at Westpoint and both of my grandfathers were in the army. I still wanted to go the college softball route and I stumbled onto Army ROTC and I said, ‘This is something I want to dedicate to my brother and my family.’”
Lash commented on what Morgan State’s softball team will be getting from Newman in 2023.
“I think they’re getting a well-rounded player. Hunter to me is a true utility player,” Lash said. “I felt very confident this year if I needed here at shortstop I could put her there or at first where she was primarily. She’s not just going to play the position well she’s going to understand the position well.
“They’re just gaining a player that to me she’s just easy to communicate with as a coach. She’s very open about what she sees and maybe this would work or that would work. Communication skills to the coaches I think she does a really nice job, the softball IQ and she’s a sheer competitive player.”
