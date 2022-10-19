The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on the News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the New Castle News on YouTube.
“The Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly discuss our athlete of the week, Mohawk High’s Jay Wrona. Wrona was 12-of-19 passing for 203 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in a 42-13 win over Freedom. Wrona also is recognized for advancing to the PIAA Class 2A individual golf championship.
In the “Red Hurricane Report,” Kelly talks about New Castle finishing up strong in its last two regular season games. The ‘Canes are coming off a 54-6 loss to Aliquippa, the No. 1 team in the state in Class 4A, last week. Poniewasz and Kelly also discuss the playoff scenarios for the county teams in the final segment.
