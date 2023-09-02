The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on the News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the New Castle News on YouTube.
“The Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly discuss our athlete of the week, Union High quarterback Braylon Thomas. Thomas was 14 of 28 through the air for 196 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 40-35 come-from-behind win over Mohawk. He rushed the ball 21 times for 125 yards, while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
Thomas scored the game-winning touchdown on a 14-yard scoring run with 38 seconds left in the game. He then sealed the win by intercepting Warriors quarterback Jay Wrona near the goal line with just seconds left.
The second topic is a discussion of classic opening-week thrillers, like New Castle’s 26-20 double-overtime setback to University Prep and Wilmington’s 49-42 loss to Sharpsville. Poniewasz and Kelly follow that up with a discouraged/encouraged forum for some of the Lawrence County teams.
In the final segment, Poniewasz and Kelly also discuss the schedule for the second week of the regular season.
