The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on the News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the New Castle News on YouTube.
“The Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly discuss our athlete of the week, Shenango's Sam Patton. Patton carried the ball nine times for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 75-19 win over Springdale. He also completed his only pass attempt for 32 yards.
In the “Red Hurricane Report,” Kelly talks about New Castle looking to bounce back Friday at home against Chartiers Valley in a Parkway Conference matchup. Poniewasz and Kelly also discuss the state of the Wilmington football program in a separate segment. The Greyhounds are an uncharacteristic 3-3 after six games.
