The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on the News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the Gridiron Show on YouTube.
“Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly discuss various topics split into three segments. The first segment features a discussion on this week’s Lawrence County Athlete of the Week — Neshannock’s High’s Jonny Huff. Last week, Huff rushed for 265 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns in a 45-28 home win over Sharon. Huff also was 8-of-13 passing for 76 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Kelly explains in the Red Hurricane Report how New Castle picked up a home victory over Summit Academy, but there is still improvement to be made going into Friday’s road test against Mars.
The duo also discusses the latest in the Mohawk hazing ordeal, before mentioning this week’s slate of games, four of which are on Friday and one is set for Saturday, to close out the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.