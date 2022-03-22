Offense wins basketball games. Defense wins championship games.
Defense — that’s what the New Castle High boys basketball team will need to win the PIAA Class 5A championship match Friday against Imhotep Charter.
The Red Hurricane has one guard that will have a large task in front of him when it comes to defending.
Cahmari Perkins, a 6-foot-4 senior, will be a key factor in bringing home the gold for the ‘Canes.
“Defend and rebound have really been his job all year long,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of Perkins. “Defend, rebound, catch and finish around the hoop and it’s going to be big because he’s our tallest guy and he’s definitely going to have to do a good job of that in this for us to have a chance.”
Aside from defensive pressure, Perkins has netted 151 points this season.
Perkins had a pivotal role in the PIAA 5A semifinals against Gateway after having to put defensive pressure on the 6-foot-7 Ryan Greggerson the majority of the night.
Imhotep Charter will have 6-foot-8 forward Chad Anglin and 6-foot-7 guard Justin Edwards starting.
“I think it’s going real smoothly. We’re working hard, getting through their stuff and making sure everything’s right in how they play and how we’re going to attack that,” Perkins said on the preparation for the match. “I think it’s going real good.”
Perkins said his job for that match is to, “Protect the paint and keep them out.”
Perkins commented that when he goes for the jump ball he’s just thinking on jumping the highest he can.
“Cahmari has the ability to play against bigger guys,” Blundo said. “We’re hoping he can do that on this particular night on the biggest stage.”
Perkins doesn’t feel any pressure competing in the championship match. He said he’s going to treat it like any other game.
“Cahmari has a calm demeanor about him and just about everything he does,” Blundo said. “I don’t see the moment being too big for Cahmari at all. He’ll be out there competing as hard as anyone out there.”
Perkins is one of seven seniors on the ‘Canes’ roster.
“It changes so it’s different getting used to everybody especially with new guys coming in,” Perkins said on the group dynamic. “With the freshmen and the seniors, getting used to everybody is really what it is.”
New Castle has only sustained two losses this season. One was against Central Catholic in December and the other against Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL 5A championship round.
“If we could, we would’ve went undefeated. It felt like our starting lineup is the best in the states regardless of numbers and placements...It’s been foggy but we’re getting through it,” Perkins said of the season. “(We’re) working and getting better with it.”
Coach Blundo imparted some advice to Perkins and the other players.
“Just keep moving,” Perkins said of the advice. “We can’t shake our heads and fall over it.”
Perkins commented that something people might not know that he can do on the court is simply, “Finish.”
