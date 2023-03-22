The New Castle High softball team worked extra to pick up a win in the season opener Tuesday.
Miley Anderson scored on a passed ball with no outs in the top of the eighth inning to give the Lady ‘Canes the lead for good in a 7-2 WPIAL nonsection road win over Butler in eight innings.
New Castle collected four hits and Anderson had two of them, including a triple.
Keara Mangieri belted a home run in the eighth inning for the Lady ‘Canes, a two-run shot. She finished with two RBIs.
Morgan Piatt tossed a complete game to pick up the win. Piatt allowed four hits and two unearned runs with two walks and 16 strikeouts.
New Castle scored one run in the first inning, one in the fourth and five in the eighth.
Butler plated a marker in the second and one in the sixth.
New Castle will visit Shenango at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Wilmington 15,
Karns City 2
Avery Harlan turned in a strong debut performance for the Lady Greyhounds in a season-opening road win.
Harlan, a freshman, recorded three hits and three RBIs in the win. She also belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning, her first career homer.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Greyhounds pounded out 15 hits. Faith Jones, Karah Deal and Chloe Krarup added two hits apiece for Wilmington.
Deal delivered two RBIs and a triple, while Krarup plated a pair of markers. Ava Williamson knocked in three runs for the Lady Greyhounds and Paije Peterson plated a pair.
Williamson started and picked up the win. She worked three innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts and three walks.
Wilmington scored six runs in the first, one in the second, two in the fifth and six more in the sixth.
Karns City scored two runs in the first.
The Lady Greyhounds return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday when they host Ellwood City Lincoln.
Neshannock 10,
Hickory 0
Addy Frye spun a complete-game gem in the circle to lead the Lady Lancers to a nonsection season-opening home win over Hickory.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Frye gave up one hit with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
Neshannock recorded 11 hits. Gabby Perod and Gabby Quinn posted three hits each for the Lady Lancers.
Quinn added a two-run homer in the sixth inning and two RBIs.
Hunter Newman and Aaralyn Nogay notched two hits each for Neshannock. Nogay delivered an inside-the-park solo home run in the sixth inning. Katherine Nativio slugged a two-run triple for the winners.
Neshannock scored four runs in the second inning, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
The Lady Lancers’ junior varsity team topped Hickory, 12-4.
Neshannock will host Sharpsville on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Baseball
Quaker Valley 9,
Laurel 8
The Quakers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a nonsection win over the visiting Spartans.
Laurel had nine total hits. Connor Pontzloff and Ryan Telesz tallied three hits apiece for the Spartans. Hunter Hunter Kobialka chipped in with two hits for Laurel.
Pontzloff drove in three runs as well.
Kobialka took the loss in relief. He pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up one hit and an unearned run with two walks and two strikeouts.
Lucas Santini started on the hill for the Spartans and pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out seven batters.
Quaker Valley scored a run in the first, four in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the seventh.
Laurel plated two tallies in the first and six in the fourth.
Laurel returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Neshannock.
