PITTSBURGH — One bad inning spelled doom for the New Castle High softball team Wednesday.
Belle Vernon scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, erasing a two-run deficit and posting a 10-5 WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff win over the Lady ‘Canes at Plum High School.
Eleven Lady Leopards hitters came to bat in the fifth.
“We hung in there to the end,” Lady ‘Canes coach Laurie Lidak said. “They gave it their all.
“We’ve had errors in the past and that’s what’s caused big innings. But that wasn’t the case today. We only made one error today. We were very solid in the field today. The girls kept their heads in the game.”
Sixth-seeded Belle Vernon (12-7) will meet Burrell (11-1) on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
New Castle bows out at 6-9.
Morgan Piatt (6-9) suffered the loss. Piatt went the distance, allowing seven hits and 10 earned runs with four walks and a strikeout.
Piatt was perfect for the first 3 2/3 innings. She gave up her first hit to the leadoff batter in the fifth. Piatt slugged a two-run homer in the seventh.
Juliana Evans also swatted a two-run home run for New Castle.
“They both hit the sweet part of the bat. The ball just went,” Lidak said of the home runs by Piatt and Evans. “Morgan is pint sized. She just connected with the ball. I don’t even think it was a full swing.
“Morgan was pitching a great game. We had some rain. We’re very proud of the girls. None of them needs to hang their heads.”
The Lady ‘Canes collected four total hits.
The Lady ‘Canes’ Neena Flora made a sliding catch in the fifth inning prior to Belle Vernon’s offensive explosion. Miley Anderson also had a sliding catch in the first inning.
The Lady Leopards’ Lexi Daniels tied the game at 2 in the fifth on a bases-loaded two-out single. Belle Vernon broke the tie with five more runs in the inning.
The Lady ‘Canes scored two runs in the third and three in the seventh.
Belle Vernon scored three runs in the sixth, two of which came on a two-run homer by Daniels.
New Castle loses three players to graduation — Evans (third base), Logan Holmes (outfielder) and Jonalyn Wharry (catcher).
“They’re going to be heavy shoes to fill; key positions,” Lidak said. “They all bring a lot and special skills to the table. That all showed today. They’re going to be missed in many ways.”
