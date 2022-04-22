The New Castle High and Shenango boys track and field teams both captured section titles on Wednesday.
The Red Hurricane (8-0 overall, 6-0 section) claimed its sixth straight section title after defeating Quaker Valley and Ambridge in a WPIAL Section 8-3A contest. New Castle hasn’t lost a section meet since April 25, 2015.
“After the second year of being undefeated, the kids on the team started calling it a, ‘Win streak.’ Every meet since then, they kept counting after every win and as older kids graduated, the younger kids continued to count,” New Castle coach Bill Croach said. “Our team became very proud of the streak that continued to grow year after year. It seems as though every time one of our kids have a bad day or event another teammate is there to pick them up. For example, we thought we were going to get eight points in the triple jump. One inch kept us away and we only got one point. Not even five minutes later, our 4x400 meter relay team of Mike Graham, Tyler Leekins, Nate McKnight and Ben Bryson ran a personal best and we won that race we hadn’t thought we could.”
Even with an undefeated streak, New Castle is looking to improve in some events.
“Right now, we are very strong in the sprints and the jumps,” Croach said. “They have been carrying the team this year. I would say our distance kids work the hardest but they are all still young and competing against four-year lettermen every meet. We are doing well in the throws but lose a few seniors this year. As far as what needs to improve, I’d say the weather so we can get some good practices in.”
Pressure to take the section title for New Castle came down to the last two events of the day against Quaker Valley.
“The team knew that Quaker Valley was good. They also know that if we lost we would still tie for a section title,” Croach said. “But more importantly, they knew that if we won we would get to (win) number 61 and have our sixth straight undefeated section title. It came down to the last two events, 4x400 meter and javelin. Both were going on the same time so half the team was at the finish line watching the 4x400 and the other half was watching the javelin. We ended up winning the relay and we swept the javelin. It was a magical moment.”
Croach commented about the leadership on the team and someone new stepping up each meet.
“Kaevon Gardner is our leading point getter with 107 points. He competes in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, the long jump and the 4x100 meter relay,” Croach said. “I should add the fact that he’s a freshman. As far as who are the team leaders this year, they all are. We have 26 lettermen this year and several more are only a few points away. Every meet we have a new hero and that is what I love about this team. Every one of the kids have their part in being why they are at (win) number 61.”
Croach commented that injuries haven’t plagued the ‘Canes too much this year and that they’ve been lucky.
“The New Castle track team has been very successful over the past years. In fact, since 2012, the team’s record is 89-5 with seven section titles,” Croach said. “I’ve been very fortunate since I became the head coach for three seasons. The Floras started and built a program second to no one and trusted us new coaches to continue the success they had started. The assistant coaches, Jeff Shaftic, Mitch Horney, Norm Fox, Dave Mastrangelo, Bobby Salem and girls head coach Joe Cowart push the team to do their best. We have kids with hearts of gold.”
Shenango (8-0, 7-0) grabbed it’s section title after beating Mohawk and Neshannock in a WPIAL Section 1-2A meet. According to Shenango coach Chris Vecenie, becoming section champions is just a stepping stone.
“I’m super proud of all the boys. I have a hardworking group that trains hards and likes to compete,” Vecenie said. “They’re really encouraging of each other. I think we have one of the most competitive sections in WPIAL. I think it’s an impressive feat for that boys team.
“Obviously the guys were excited but I still think the sentiment is that there’s work to be done. The boys won the section last year and went to the WPIAL last year and came up short. They feel like its a step along the path to a greater goal. They came in (Thursday) and were ready to go back to work and get better.”
Vecenie commented that balance is the key to the Wildcats’ success this season and that there isn’t too many events that he’d work to improve on.
“I think the team’s asset is we are fairly well balanced. Strengths include the throws. I think we have three state-caliber throwers that consistently score points for us in and out,” Vecenie said. “I think that I have a very solid sprint group. I think my middle distance group is very strong as well. I like what we have in the jumps. There aren’t many things I target as things I want to work on because we have balance. When we line up for a meet there aren’t very many areas I can target. We try to go in and do our thing and hopefully that’s enough given we have team balance.”
Shenango has 16 seniors on it’s roster.
“Very senior heavy team. Not only are they good leaders but they’re very consistent point scorers,” Vecenie said. “Some of those throwers are Colton Ferrucci, Will Patton and Brandon Stuck. That leads to some unsung guys if they were on a different team they might be the number one or number two throwers. Andrew Demko and Mike Othites and Jason Domenick don’t show up on the score sheet even though they’re very impressive.”
Vecenie also praised Tommy Presnar, Connor Jeffcoat and Dalton Peters, Justin Stevenson, Hayden Morgan, David McClean, Tyler Morosky and Matt Chapnell for their abilities and for some being able to do multiple events.
“I have a lot of guys who aren’t afraid to do things on both the track and the field even though thats not the easiest,” Vecenie said. “Knock on wood we haven’t had anything season ending. You get some bumps and bruises along the way and hopefully that’s the case and we get healthier and healthier as we continue.”
Vecenie said the atmosphere of the team from the athletes to the staff is enjoyable.
“It’s really a great group to be around. Everyone has a collective goal. It’s a very serious program,” Vecenie said. “They know they have to come in and work hard but know when to let their hair down and have fun. I love being around it and I think the group I have right now really enjoys being around each other; I’m grateful for that.”
