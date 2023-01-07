The New Castle High boys basketball team continued its winning ways on Friday.
The Red Hurricane cruised to a 71-60 WPIAL Class 1-6A away victory over Butler with the help of Jonathan Anderson. Anderson paced New Castle with 26 points.
Anderson grabbed the first points of the night in the first 22 seconds of the game on a 3-pointer.
“We were running out on the court and we saw the crowd and the noise and we feed off that. I think some teams might get a little shaky and nervous,” Anderson said. “We see that every night and we feed off that, especially when it’s the opposing crowd making the most noise. We knew coming into the game we had intensity, we were hype and we punched them in the mouth right out of the gate.”
“Jonathan played outstanding tonight,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “He’s capable of doing that, you know? I think they did some things to take away (Isaiah Boice) and it opened up some opportunities for Jonathan.”
An intense defensive pressure by the ‘Canes (2-0 section, 10-0 overall) helped secure them a 21-11 lead at the end of the first half.
“I just think that we guarded well for the majority of the first half,” Blundo said. “Clearly, that was the big reason why, even if we didn’t get 39, we were going to hold them to 11 and 8 in the first two quarters. That was important.”
The away victory marked the 10th consecutive victory for the undefeated New Castle and it also marked the 300th career victory for Blundo as head coach of the program.
“I’ve just been blessed with a really lot of talented basketball players and a committed, loyal staff. We’ve been fortunate to have some success,” Blundo said of the milestone. “It’s been a long time since my first game as a coach and our first game as a staff. We’re proud of a lot. The wins have certainly been great as well.”
In the second quarter, New Castle netted 17 more points to the Golden Tornado’s seven to enter halftime with a 19-point lead.
Butler (1-1, 9-2) outscored New Castle in the third quarter by two points. The ‘Canes continued their momentum and defensive pressure.
“I thought the first four minutes (of the third quarter) was still pretty good and extended the lead a little bit. We felt like it shortened the game a bit,” Blundo said.
“The lead was substantially enough that we would be able to do that. I just think (it’s) a different game at that point and time. How can we shorten it? You have a good lead, if you can stay in the lead, hopefully you can shorten the game enough to win.”
Constant passing from the ‘Canes was successful in tiring Butler’s defense.
“I think when you’re as well-rounded and as together of a team as we are — we have four (starting) seniors that have all been playing together since third, fourth grade,” Anderson said. “Then, we have Ralphie Blundo, who obviously is our coach’s son, he knows the program better than anyone I ever met. We all play basketball the right way.
“No one takes bad shots, we don’t force anything, we’re going to hit that open guy. It really puts pressure on the defense that at any point anyone can be scoring. It tires them out because they’re having to guard all five guys on the court and I just single out a couple of guys.”
Nick Wallace and Da’Juan Young helped supply New Castle with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
“They’re good basketball players,” Blundo said of Wallace and Young. “Any given night they’re going to score the basketball, rebound, they know how to play and they play the game the right way.”
In the fourth quarter, New Castle had a 68-50 lead and Blundo called a timeout with 2:49 remaining. Blundo said the timeout was to, “Just refocus our guys a little bit and end the quarter strong.”
One minute later, Blundo took out his starting lineup from the game.
