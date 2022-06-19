Ryenn Micaletti was a former basketball player for New Castle High and was hired in April as the associate head coach in women’s basketball for St. Louis University.
With the 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX happening on June 23, Micaletti commented on gender equality at the college level.
“Has there been a transition? Yes, in some regards,” Micaletti said on the progression of equality in women’s sports. “I think there’s still a little work to do, especially at the high school level, there’s more work. In regards to college, right now with the way the NCAA tournament went the women made a huge deal about it last year.”
Micaletti credits a huge change in women’s basketball came after Sedona Prince, a forward for the Oregon Ducks, posted a video on TikTok showing the discrepancies between weight room equipment and amenities provided to the men’s basketball team and the women’s.
“In my opinion, she changed the game. She changed the culture of women’s sport from a TikTok,” Micaletti said of Prince. “She was able to start a movement. It just kind of put on the map that, ‘Look, these women are working just as hard to make it to the big dance. Look at the discrepancy in locker rooms, gifts, weight rooms.’ Just all of that stuff and then fast forward this year I was fortunate enough to be a part of a program to make it to the NCAA tournament.”
Prior to St. Louis, Micaletti was an associate head coach for Longwood and in 2021-22 she helped to grab a conference championship, the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance and the first NCAA Tournament victory.
“I’m extremely new here at Saint Louis. I can speak to the investments they made so far,” Micaletti said. “There’s a Title IX coordinator at this institution and others.”
Aside from being a new face at St. Louis University, Micaletti is working alongside a familiar friend in head coach Rebecca Tillett. Tillett and Micaletti have coached four programs together: Longwood University, the United States Naval Academy, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and now St. Louis University.
“She has been, at least in my life, such as symbol of women’s empowerment and openly talked about it in every space,” Micaletti said of Tillett. “It’s just not a part of the narrative you hear every day, more so now. The administration is phenomenal and they really invest in their women’s sports.”
Micaletti also commented on the construction for the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center at St. Louis University. The 25,000-square-foot facility under construction is focused on helping student athletes in education, spiritual development, sports performance, nutrition, wellness and sports psychology.
“It’s an investment in nutrition, locker rooms, athletics and it’s equal for both men and women’s basketball,” Micaletti said. “We don’t have football at St. Louis University. Here it’s just basketball and women’s basketball is just as important. The facilities are phenomenal. This university, the way they approach all sports and equality, that’s what drove our staff here to begin with.”
Micaletti praised her New Castle basketball coach and instrumental figure in Title IX, Luann Grybowski. Micaletti, a 2007 New Castle graduate, played for Grybowski, who coached the Lady ‘Canes at the time. New Castle won WPIAL titles in 2004 and 2007 with Micaletti at guard. Micaletti was a three-year team captain of the Lady ‘Canes and was a part of four WPIAL section championships.
“She was and still to this day is such an idol for me,” Micaletti said of Grybowski. “She set the tone for women, she never got caught up in the noise that comes with being a figure in the spotlight. She just kind of did what she had to do. That’s powerful because as women we naturally can be pleasers and she was never that in my eyes.
“She embodied strength for me and that set the tone really for my coaching career. When I think of a coach, because of how long she was in my life, that’s who I think of. Luann did teach us that you’re worthy of pursuing championships and that is something I don’t think was being done in girls sports prior to her.”
Micaletti commented the University exemplifies equality as, “Earned not given.”
“We’re truly sitting down to evaluate whether it’s a game, championship, any sort of accolade. You have to think about the process and the effort it takes to get there,” Micaletti said. “Just like in men’s basketball you can have a WPIAL champion, state, national the women’s happen on the same time and happens in the same sport. The only difference is anyone can make is a gender. All of those accolades are all earned not given so why should one get a bigger spotlight than the other.”
COMING WEDNESDAY: Neshannock High softball coach Jackie Lash along with Lady Lancers multi-sport star Neleh Nogay speak on the subject.
