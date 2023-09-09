The New Castle High football dropped a nonconference matchup Friday night.
The ‘Canes (0-3) lost to host Armstrong, 49-19. No other information was provided on the game.
It’s the 12th consecutive loss for New Castle, which hosts West Allegheny at 7 p.m. Friday.
No other information was available at press time on Friday.
