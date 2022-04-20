Ralph Blundo and Kara DiNardo-Joseph will be back on the basketball bench next season for New Castle High.
Blundo, the boys coach, and DiNardo-Joseph, the girls coach, were re-signed at a board meeting Tuesday night. Blundo and DiNardo-Joseph were extended for three seasons apiece.
New Castle’s boys team went 27-3, falling in the WPIAL Class 5A and PIAA Class 5A title tilts.
The Lady ‘Canes posted a 5-15 overall mark.
