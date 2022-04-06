The New Castle High baseball team got in the win column Tuesday.
Josh Work was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded, scoring Anthony Miller with the winning run for the Red Hurricane. Miller’s marker was the difference as New Castle topped Ambridge, 7-6, in a WPIAL Section 2-4A home verdict at Flaherty Field.
“Ambridge is really good,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “It was an important win. It was a good win.
“There were a lot of mental mistakes by the players and coaches. I had some mistakes in there that I need to clean up. I was really pleased with the bats today. The guys were very aggressive. They were aggressive running.”
New Castle (1-2 section, 1-2 overall) is the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion.
Dante Micaletti led off the last of the seventh by reaching on an error for the ‘Canes. He eventually stole second. Dom Fornataro followed by striking out and Miller was intentionally walked.
Micaletti got picked off for the second out of the inning. Miller, though, took second during the rundown. Austin Kelly was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second. Jeremy Hunt delivered a line-drive single for the hosts to load the bases. Work, with two strikes on him, was plunked by a pitch, sending Miller home with the winning tally.
New Castle collected eight total hits. Miller delivered three hits and four RBIs, to go along with a pair of intentional walks.
Micaletti followed with two hits and four stolen bases, while Work drove in a pair of runs.
Micaletti started on the hill and took a no decision. Micaletti went six-plus innings, surrendering six hits and six runs — three earned — with two walks and six strikeouts.
Isaiah Boice (1-1) picked up the win in relief. Boice tossed one inning, allowing one hit and no runs with no walks or strikeouts.
“Dante had a lot of velocity on his fastball,” Cook said. “His breaking pitch was controlled. We were really happy with his performance.
“His demeanor on the mound; he took us a long way.”
Catcher Nick Rodgers sat out with an illness for New Castle.
“Nick Rodgers is an outstanding catcher,” Cook said. “He came down with something today. He’s tough as nails.
“We put our backup catcher in, Josh Work. He was amazing back there. He pulled through. Work is a utility guy. He was initially going to start the game at third base. He grabbed his equipment and said he’s ready.”
New Castle scored three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
“To start off 0-2 (in section) is tough,” Cook said. “It’s kind of hard to swallow, especially after a season we had last year.
“The kids never hung their heads. They were positive all week. They said it was only two losses. Winning this game gives them confidence.”
Ambridge (0-1, 1-2) tallied two runs in the first, one in the third and three in the seventh.
