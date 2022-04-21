The New Castle High baseball team is in a tough spot.
The Red Hurricane posted just four hits in dropping a 15-1 WPIAL Section 2-4A road verdict to the Quakers on Wednesday.
New Castle, the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion, is now 1-6 in the section and 1-6 overall. The ‘Canes have five league games remaining. The top four teams, plus ties that can’t be broke, advance to the WPIAL playoffs.
“I think we have to win out,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “We’ll see what they’re made of now. It’s do or die. We have to win out.”
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Anthony Miller had two hits for New Castle and Malik Jefferson drove in the team’s lone run.
Isaiah Boice started and took the loss. Boice pitched two-plus innings, giving up nine hits and 11 runs — seven earned — with no strikeouts and a walk.
New Castle scored its run in the first inning.
Quaker Valley (2-3, 3-4) collected a run in the first, nine in the second, four in the third and one more in the fourth.
Hopewell 4, Ellwood City 3
The Wolverines couldn’t hold a narrow lead in the seventh inning en route to a Section 1-3A road loss to the Vikings.
Hopewell (4-1, 6-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-2, 3-5) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth when Nick Magnifico hit a fly ball and reached on an error, allowing Carter Lutz to score on the play.
Hopewell took a 2-1 lead in the sixth. The Wolverines countered with two tallies in the seventh for a 3-2 lead.
Magnifico put down a sacrifice bunt to score Alexander Roth and knot the count at 2. Bucky Biskup belted a line-drive single to plate Ashton Wilson and give Ellwood City a 3-2 advantage.
The Wolverines managed just three hits.
NESHANNOCK 19, ALIQUIPPA 0
NESHANNOCK 16, ALIQUIPPA 0
The Lancers swept the Quips in a Section 2-2A doubleheader. The first game ended in the third inning because of the mercy rule.
Sebastian Coiro (2-0) captured the victory. He pitched two innings and gave up one walk and struck out three batters.
Neshannock had 10 hits. Nate Rynd and Andrew Frye grabbed three RBIs each while Colten Shaffer had two of his own.
The Lancers plated nine runs in the first inning and 10 in the second.
Neshannock had eight hits and stole 10 bases in the second game. The game ended in the fourth inning because of the mercy rule.
Robert Glies had three RBIs while Josh Pallerino had two of his own.
Grant Melder (4-1) picked up the win. He pitched two innings and surrendered one hit, one walk and threw six strikeouts.
Neshannock knocked in five runs in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third and seven in the fourth.
Softball
LAUREL 10, NEW BRIGHTON 0
The Lady Spartans cruised to a Section 4-2A win over the Lady Lions. The game was stopped in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
Addison Deal (2-0) earned the victory. She went the distance, surrendering two hits and striking out 14.
Laurel tallied seven hits. Grace Zeppelin picked up three RBIs while Autumn Boyd and Deal had two apiece.
The Lady Spartans knocked in one run in the first inning, three in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Beaver 11, New Castle 0
The Lady ‘Canes had just one hit, a single by Juliana Evans in the fourth, in a Section 3-4A road loss to the Lady Bobcats.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
New Castle is 2-3, 2-3.
Morgan Piatt (2-3) went the distance in taking the loss. Piatt gave up nine hits and 11 runs — four earned — with a walk and four strikeouts.
Beaver (2-0, 5-0) scored a run in the first, six in the second and four more in the third.
