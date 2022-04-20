The New Castle High girls track and field team is constantly searching for improvement in every meet and every practice according to coach Joe Cowart.
The Lady ‘Canes, 2-2 in WPIAL Section 8-3A and 5-2 overall, are breaking records and making progress. One of the athletes who sticks out in terms of records and progress is Maria Owens.
Owens set the New Castle school record in the triple jump in a road meet against Beaver on April 5. She jumped 38-1.
“Maria just had an amazing career. She broke the long jump record last year and had her sights on the 38 mark for triple jump,” Cowart said. “She was able to hit it at Beaver and we were really excited about it.”
Owens is no stranger to gold. Last year, she won first place in the WPIAL Class 3A long jump and qualified for three total events (long jump, triple jump and high jump) in the PIAA Class 3A championship meet.
Owens went on to claim bronze at the PIAA championships in the long jump event.
“She’s had a great career and she is polishing off a great career with just an awesome senior season,” Cowart said. “Her senior year’s been amazing up to this point and hopefully she moves on to some gold in districts. She had a really good indoor season. She’s poised to have a good run so we think her best jumps are in front of her.”
JUMPING TO MORE RECORDS?
With the success of last year and building off that success this season, Owens takes every meet and practice as a way to make improvements. Cowart commented that it’s all about staying healthy and continuing to set records.
“Her goal is to have it be her best jump every time she jumps,” Cowart said. “She wants to keep setting new records every meet. She’s trying to stay healthy as we get to the midpoint. She’s focused on staying healthy and jumping far.”
TOP PERFORMERS
Aside from Owens, a track team can’t solely win because of a great athlete covering just the jumping events.
There are other standout performers for the girls track team that are covering the other events.
India Bailey is a standout competitor for the throwing events. Miley Anderson is competing alongside Owens, Raegan Hudson and Deja Drew on the 400-meter relay team.
Keara Mangieri and Julia Bryson also stick out according to Cowart.
“I feel our best other performers this year are India Bailey. She’s very strong throwing. She came in fifth in WPIAL in the shot put last year,” Cowart said. “She’s also excellent in the discus and the javelin. India is a senior athlete and looking to move up the chart. She’s having a fantastic senior year. Julia Bryson’s having a great year, she’s a junior athlete for us. Our (400 relay) team has freshman Miley Anderson. She is having a great year in sprinting. She is partnering with Maria in relay who’s our anchor. Raegan Hudson and Deja Drew are powerful in the 4x1.”
Some upperclassmen for New Castle are getting their first season in on the track.
“Isabella Stillwagon is a junior and it’s her first year running track,” Cowart said. “She’s been a fantastic miler for us along with the other girls who carried us this year.
“They’re some top-end talent. We’re seven meets into the year, 5-2. Lost to two really good teams in our section, probably out of our grasp, but we have the ability to finish with some accolades for these individuals once it turns to May. We’ve had a lot of girls who’ve performed and are setting new PRs every week which is exciting.”
AT BAT AND AT TRACK
Some of the standouts like Anderson and Mangieri are pulling double duty in spring sports. This could cause some scheduling issues, but Cowart tries to work within the program to see them excel at both sports.
“Miley Anderson is a freshman softball and track athlete. So, we run into some scheduling conflict,” Cowart said. “Mangieri and Miley have been fantastic for us on the track and our softball team. We try our best to make sure those girls play both.”
Anderson plays in left field and is the lead off batter. Mangieri plays both second and shortstop and is third in the batting lineup.
“Keara Mangeri, her first track meet of the year she was a quadruple winner and then went to hit her first home run as a softball player,” Cowart said. “She’s been awesome for us. Miley Anderson has been fantastic; she’ll be able to compete.”
IMPROVING AGAINST THEMSELVES
There’s always room for improvement. Cowart believes that it’s a well-rounded effort by everyone involved on the team.
“I think all the girls are getting better. It’s a hard one to answer,” Cowart said on what needs improving. “Our girls are pushing forward. We’ll lean on those girls as we move forward. The first year girls are really getting used to getting after it. We’re just really, really good in a handful of events and to be a great team you got to be great in all of them. We have some areas of strength and areas of weakness.”
Cowart commented about the team and individual dynamic of improvement. He hopes that some of the younger competitors are learning it’s all about self improvement rather than competing against someone else.
“Track’s an interesting sport but when you look at it you’re competing with yourself as much as anything else,” Cowart said. “You put these times down early in the season and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to beat it.’ You try to stay out of the competitive environment with other people and instead yourself. The individual aspect is big time and the first-year girls are feeling that.”
INJURIES
Heading into the mid and late point in the season for track has potential for injuries. No one currently on the roster is out of action.
Just like Cowart commented on Owens, it’s all about focusing on staying healthy as they get to the midpoint.
“Everybody’s bumped and bruised this year, kind of sore,” Cowart said. “The girls are good heading into late-season play.”
UP NEXT
The Lady ‘Canes will host Quaker Valley and Ambridge on Wednesday.
Cowart is looking forward to good weather conditions and finishing strong.
“We’re looking to go 7-2 in the season and finish off a good year,” Cowart said. “Just looking to have a great day and get some sunshine. It looks like it’ll be clear and cool to run and jump.”
COMING SOON: The News spotlights another spring sports team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.