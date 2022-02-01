The New Castle High girls bowling team made history Monday night.
The Lady ‘Canes clinched their first section championship in the program’s history with a 7-0 win over Ambridge at Colonial Lanes.
New Castle is now 9-0. Jayliana Foster paced the Lady ‘Canes with a high game of 198 and a high series of 531.
The New Castle boys team dropped a 7-0 decision to the Bridgers. The ‘Canes dropped to 4-5. Sam Lyden led the boys with a high game of 134 and high series of 374.
