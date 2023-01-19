The New Castle High girls bowling team picked up a league championship Wednesday night.
The Lady ‘Canes captured a 5-2 win over Blackhawk at Sims Lanes, clinching their second consecutive WPIBL Northwest section championship.
New Castle’s boys team dropped a 5-2 decision to the Cougars.
Leading the way for the Lady ‘Canes (8-0) was Danika Wagner with the high game of 221 and high series of 534. Kamryn Klik rolled a career-high game of 204 and a 483 series.
New Castle’s boys team is now 6-2. Tyler Adamo posted the high game of 191 and Jonah Clare added the high series of 479 for the ‘Canes.
New Castle will travel to Sheffield Lanes for a matchup against Hopewell on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.