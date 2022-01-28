The New Castle High girls bowling team continues to win.
The Lady ‘Canes knocked off Blackhawk, 5-2, at Colonial Lanes.
Dianna Troutman paced New Castle (8-0) with the high game of 185 and the high series at 496. The Lady ‘Canes will look to clinch the WPIBL section title with a win Monday over Ambridge.
The Red Hurricane (4-4) boys dropped a 7-0 decision to Blackhawk. Dante Micaletti recorded the high game of 166 for New Castle and Sam Lyden added the high series of 452.
•New Castle’s girls bowling team clinched a playoff spot with a 7-0 victory over Rochester at Baden Bowl.
Dianna Troutman scored the high game of 192 and the top series of 514. Jayliana Foster added a 513 series.
New Castle’s boys knocked off Rochester, 7-0. Dom Fornataro rolled the high game of 172 and high series of 453 for the ‘Canes.
