The New Castle High girls bowling team finished off an undefeated season Wednesday night.
The Lady 'Canes rolled to a 7-0 victory over Beaver Falls at Colonial Lanes.
Jayliana Foster rolled the high game for New Castle with a 201 and Dianna Troutman posted the high series of 511. The Lady 'Canes finished with a 10-0 match record and scored 66 out of a possible 70 points.
Members of the team are: Foster, Troutman, Zanah Baumann, Montia Hall, Mara Droeder, Leah Wallace, Danika Wagner, Kameron Klik, Alexandra Browne, Emily Glovier, Mary Baka, Madelynn Hanna, Kloi Booker, and Olivia Caminiti.
The New Castle boys defeated Beaver Falls, 4-3, to finish the season at 5-5. Dom Fornataro led the boys with a high game of 158 and high series of 403.
