Three New Castle High girls bowlers excelled in a high school tournament.
Zanah Baumann, Dianna Troutman and Jayliana Foster all competed for the Lady ‘Canes in the WPIBL singles championships at AMF Belle Vernon. There were 72 girls league-wide that met the qualifications of finishing the season with an average of 140 or greater to qualify for the competition.
Baumann was the top finisher for New Castle, placing 14th. She rolled games of 222-187-178 for a 587 series.
Troutman finished 23rd with games of 212-140-193 for a 545 series. Foster notched games of 153-159-148 for a 460 series to finish 58th.
All three girls qualified for the Pennsylvania Western Regional Tournament, which will be held March 11 at North Versailles Bowl.
