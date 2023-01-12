The New Castle High girls basketball team held on for a win Wednesday night.
The Lady ‘Canes held a six-point lead after three quarters and made it stand in a 38-37 nonsection road win over Farrell.
The Steelerettes made a basket with five seconds remaining to get within 38-37 and called timeout. New Castle got the ball in bounds and dribbled out the clock without being fouled to preserve the victory.
It’s the second consecutive victory for the Lady ‘Canes (4-8).
“We’re playing good right now, getting some momentum going into the second half of the season,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “Farrell is always a tough gym to play in and it’s always a good game between the two teams.
“We gutted it out. We’re playing well and playing a lot better offensively and defensively. Things are coming together well.”
Rihanna Boice paced the Lady ‘Canes with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Diamond Richardson recorded 11 markers.
Armani Walker posted five rebounds and four assists to go with her six points for the winners.
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when it travels to Mars.
Wrestling
Spartans roll to win
Laurel cruised to a 66-6 Section 5-2A road victory over Summit Academy.
Ashton Campbell (127), Noah Spencer (139), Charles Krepp (145), Willie Moore (152), Grant MacKay (160) and Chase Tinstman (215) earned pinfall victories for the Spartans (3-1, 11-4).
Following are the results:
Laurel 66,
Summit Academy 6
107 — No match.
114 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
121 — Devon Dickson (SA) pinned Reid Ketzel in 4:56.
127 — Ashton Campbell (L) pinned Cameron Hollmess in :27.
133 — Johnny Andre (L) won by forfeit.
139 — Noah Spencer (L) pinned Kristian Constano in 5:39.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Mason Merkel in 1:46.
152 — Willie Moore (L) pinned Mateo Hubert in 2:36.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Jahmad Elliott in 1:01.
172 — Nick Shaffer (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by forfeit.
215 — Chase Tinstman (L) pinned Nijeer Burroughs in 1:15.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by forfeit.
