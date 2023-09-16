The New Castle High football team’s defense was presented with a tough task throughout the night.
Short fields.
West Allegheny had seven possessions in the first half and six of them started in Red Hurricane territory. The Indians had four more drives in the second half and two of them started in New Castle territory.
The ‘Canes weren’t able to halt the Indians’ attack, dropping a 46-0 WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference decision at Taggart Stadium.
New Castle (0-1 conference, 0-4 overall) has lost 13 games in a row dating back to last year.
West Allegheny’s average starting point in the first half was at the ‘Canes 40 on seven possessions. Conversely, New Castle started its drives in the first half at its own 21 in eight drives.
The Indians built a 33-0 halftime advantage.
The ‘Canes had two turnovers on fumbles in their first nine plays of the game.
West Allegheny (1-0, 3-1) cashed both miscues in for touchdowns and a 14-0 advantage.
“We dug our own hole and we fell into it,” second-year ‘Canes coach Stacy Robinson said. “That’s usually what happens. Most of the holes you fall into, you dig yourself.
“No answers. No excuses. We fumbled on our first two possessions. Those things happen. But, they shouldn’t happen. It’s part of the game. Right now, I have no answers.”
The ‘Canes committed five turnovers, all of which coming in the first half. West Allegheny also got a safety when it tackled the New Castle punter in the end zone in the opening half.
“It’s very difficult. We’re struggling to get our confidence up,” Robinson said. “Deep down, I think we’re a better football team than we’ve been showing.
“Until we prove it otherwise, we’re going to have to deal with it.”
Last week, the ‘Canes built a 19-8 lead over Armstrong in the first half. However, Armstrong rallied for a 49-19 win.
“That’s what keeps me hanging on. We can play football,” said Robinson if he thought last week may have created a spark. “I just don’t know why we can’t put it together on a Friday night.
“There can be improvement, naturally. If you’re not playing well on Friday night it means you’re not practicing well. As a coach, I have to find an answer. I have to get it done.”
New Castle was outgained, 285-32. Malik Jefferson led the team in rushing with 20 yards on nine attempts. Quarterback Kyrell Harris was 5 of 12 for 30 yards with two interceptions.
“These are tough times. I can see it wearing on them,” Robinson said of the losing streak. “We have to find a way to get it done and see if we can play four quarters. I think we have a good football team with some good football players.
“It’s not an excuse. But, we’re a young football team. People just don’t realize that. I’m starting sophomores and guys without a lot of experience. You have to have game experience. Most teams have at least 15 seniors in our league. We just don’t have that. Your seniors are the ones that have to lead you to the promised land.”
New Castle returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Central Valley (1-0, 3-1) for a conference clash. The Warriors have blanked their last two opponents by a combined 89-0 count.
“I have to figure out what is wrong with us and then get ready for Central Valley,” Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.