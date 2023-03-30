MANHEIM — New Castle Christian Academy placed fifth overall and had two students qualify on Tier 1 in the PA NASP State Tournament for Archery on Friday.
Kayden Kerr and Mykah Kerr qualified on Tier 1 with scores of 236 and 231, respectively. The New Castle Christian Academy had 12 students in fourth through eighth grades compete in the tournament.
New Castle Christian Academy placed fifth in the tournament with an overall score of 2272.
The following students competed for New Castle Christian Academy in the tournament: Kayden Kerr, Mykah Kerr, Aubrey Kotun, Caleb Beveridge, Ryland Whiting, Mollie Murphy, Adalynn Exposito, Jaxon Blews, Valencia Upshaw, Abigail Johnston, Landon Gudyk and Chloe Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.